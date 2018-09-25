Private equity blossoms in Vietnam

In the world of Vietnamese private equity, everyone is on the prowl for the next Mobile World. When Ho Chi Minh City-based Mekong Capital shelled out $3.5 million for a 35% stake in the firm in 2007, it was just one of thousands of shops selling early-era cellular phones and assorted electrical goods.

Vietnam’s economy was starting to buzz, but private equity struggled to find good, young, well-run and undervalued companies in which to invest. Mekong clearly liked Mobile World’s management, led by co-founders Tran Le Quan and current group chief executive Nguyen Duc Tai, and the cheerful yellow-on-black colour scheme in its stores.

Led by co-founder and partner Chris Freund, Mekong had presumably also noticed the sharp rise in the use of mobile phones.