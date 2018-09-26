Indonesia banking: Time to revisit the sins of the fathers

If you cast your gaze over any recent banking crisis and look at what is left, one question worth asking is whether or not the regulators who cleaned up the multi-billion-dollar mess should allow those responsible, or their heirs, or even their loyal lieutenants, to remain involved in the financial industry.

That question is particularly pertinent in Asia where family-owned empires dominate commerce, and where it is common for the younger generations to defer to the elderly founder-patriarchs.



Wimboh Santoso,

OJK



In the case of Indonesia, where the banking mess took years to clean up, it seems that’s fine.