The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Southeast Asia

Indonesia banking: Time to revisit the sins of the fathers

By Eric Ellis
September 26, 2018
Share

The southeast Asian country was brought to its knees 20 years ago because of the failure of its biggest banks. A generation on, the same clans are back in banking and the regulator says he isn’t fussed.

If you cast your gaze over any recent banking crisis and look at what is left, one question worth asking is whether or not the regulators who cleaned up the multi-billion-dollar mess should allow those responsible, or their heirs, or even their loyal lieutenants, to remain involved in the financial industry.

That question is particularly pertinent in Asia where family-owned empires dominate commerce, and where it is common for the younger generations to defer to the elderly founder-patriarchs.



Wimboh_Santoso-OJK-160x186
Wimboh Santoso,
OJK

In the case of Indonesia, where the banking mess took years to clean up, it seems that’s fine.



Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree