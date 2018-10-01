Sri Lanka debate: Reform-driven Sri Lanka puts trade on the agenda

• Sri Lanka focuses on economic reforms, divesting non-core assets in sectors including banking and empowering private enterprise

• Free trade agreements will spur growth of the manufacturing base and integrate Sri Lanka further into Asian supply chains

• The government aims to make it easier for foreign investors to put capital to work in key industries

• Sri Lanka is on track to become the focal point of maritime trade in the Indian Ocean

• New reforms and acts are helping to stabilize the economy, boosting tax revenues and ensuring long-term fiscal stability

• Record FDI and export figures show Sri Lanka, nearly a decade after the end of the civil war, is on the right track

• Colombo’s International Financial City will be a great place to locate regional headquarters, for firms and financial institutions from across the world