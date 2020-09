Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2018: China - H-share, Red Chip and P-chip

Expanded rankings and additional categories, including other comparative and bespoke data, are available for purchase. Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages.

China (H-shares, Red chips & P-chips)

Brokers

Best local brokerage Rank Firm % 1 CICC *** 2 CITICS-CLSA *** 3 HSBC *** Best for overall research Rank Firm % 1 CICC *** 2 CITICS-CLSA *** 3 HSBC *** Best overall sales services Rank Firm % 1 CICC *** 2 CITICS-CLSA *** 3 HSBC ***

Individual