The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Polls

Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2018: The Philippines

December 28, 2018
Share


AM-BP18-196
© 2018
 

Expanded rankings and additional categories, including other comparative and bespoke data, are available for purchase. Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages.

To view the % scores please login or signup for a free trial.

Click here for the rankings with % scores

The Philippines

Brokers

Best local brokerage
Rank Firm %
1 Deutsche Regis ***
2 Maybank ATR Kim Eng ***
3 Philippine Equity Partners ***
Best for overall country research
Rank Firm %
1 CLSA ***
2 Deutsche Regis ***
3 UBS ***
Best overall sales services
Rank Firm %
1 CLSA ***
2 Deutsche Regis ***
3 Credit Suisse ***

Individuals

Best strategist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Alfred Dy CLSA  ***
Best economist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Anthony Nafte CLSA  ***
Best small cap analyst
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jose Paolo Fontanilla CLSA  ***
Best analyst for Automobiles & Components
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jose Paolo Fontanilla CLSA  ***
Best analyst for banks
Rank Name Firm %
1 Alfred Dy CLSA  ***
Best analyst for Casinos & Gaming
Rank Name Firm %
1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA  ***
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm %
1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA  ***
Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm %
1 Joyce Anne Ramos CLSA  ***
Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jose Paolo Fontanilla CLSA  ***
Best analyst for diversified financials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Alfred Dy CLSA  ***
Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm %
1 Ajay Mirchandani JP Morgan  ***
Best analyst for insurance
Rank Name Firm %
1 Alfred Dy CLSA  ***
Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Joyce Anne Ramos CLSA  ***
Best analyst for real estate
Rank Name Firm %
1 Marc Espino CLSA  ***
Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jose Paolo Fontanilla CLSA  ***
Best analyst for Software & Internet Services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Marc Espino CLSA  ***
Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Alfred Dy CLSA  ***
Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Marc Espino CLSA  ***
Best analyst for transportation
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jose Paolo Fontanilla CLSA  ***
Best analyst for utilities
Rank Name Firm %
1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA  ***
Best country salesperson
Rank Name Firm %
1 Alex Dauz CLSA  ***
2 Andre Dy CLSA  ***
3 Robrina Go UBS  ***
Best country sales trader
Rank Name Firm %
1 Ruby Lao CLSA  ***
2 Dey Sibal CLSA  ***
3 Maria Angelica Bea Lina Maybank Kim Eng  ***



Tags

Polls Asia PacificPhilippinesAsiamoney Brokers PollAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree