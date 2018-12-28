Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2018: The Philippines

Expanded rankings and additional categories, including other comparative and bespoke data, are available for purchase. Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages.

The Philippines

Brokers

Best local brokerage Rank Firm % 1 Deutsche Regis *** 2 Maybank ATR Kim Eng *** 3 Philippine Equity Partners *** Best for overall country research Rank Firm % 1 CLSA *** 2 Deutsche Regis *** 3 UBS *** Best overall sales services Rank Firm % 1 CLSA *** 2 Deutsche Regis *** 3 Credit Suisse ***

Individuals