Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2018: The Philippines
The Philippines
Brokers
Individuals
|Best strategist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Alfred Dy
|CLSA
|***
|Best economist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Anthony Nafte
|CLSA
|***
|Best small cap analyst
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jose Paolo Fontanilla
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for Automobiles & Components
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jose Paolo Fontanilla
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for banks
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Alfred Dy
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for Casinos & Gaming
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Bennette Fajardo
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Bennette Fajardo
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Joyce Anne Ramos
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jose Paolo Fontanilla
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for diversified financials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Alfred Dy
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Ajay Mirchandani
|JP Morgan
|***
|Best analyst for insurance
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Alfred Dy
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Joyce Anne Ramos
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for real estate
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Marc Espino
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jose Paolo Fontanilla
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for Software & Internet Services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Marc Espino
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Alfred Dy
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Marc Espino
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for transportation
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jose Paolo Fontanilla
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for utilities
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Bennette Fajardo
|CLSA
|***
|Best country salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Alex Dauz
|CLSA
|***
|2
|Andre Dy
|CLSA
|***
|3
|Robrina Go
|UBS
|***
|Best country sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Ruby Lao
|CLSA
|***
|2
|Dey Sibal
|CLSA
|***
|3
|Maria Angelica Bea Lina
|Maybank Kim Eng
|***