The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Sponsored Content

China and the World: The Future of Asset Management

Sponsored by
April 18, 2019
Share

600x400Chinassest

China’s economic reforms began 40 years ago, following which the world’s most populous nation’s economy vaulted from the 10th largest in the world to number two. By 2018, China had created a $25 trillion capital market–second in size only to the US–with $13 trillion in equity market capitalization on the Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, and $12 trillion in various fixed income instruments traded in the interbank markets.

 new160186
 Download the full report

It should come as little surprise that this has paved the way for a flourishing domestic asset management industry. The only surprise is quite how quickly Chinese asset managers are growing. By the end of 2018, Chinese asset managers were closing in on their rivals in the US, taking the number two spot among global fund management markets. 

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree