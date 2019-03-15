The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Northeast Asia

HKMA needs a new boss: expect an inside job

By Matthew Thomas
March 15, 2019
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) is looking for a new chief executive to replace Norman Chan later this year, but if history is any guide, don’t expect it to look very far.

Norman Chan, chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, is planning to retire on October 1, exactly a decade after he took the job, so the HKMA now has only a few months to find a successor.

Paul Chan, Hong Kong’s financial secretary, is chairing the committee that will look for the next chief executive. The other members of the committee are: Victor Fung, chairman of Li & Fung and a business adviser to the government; Lawrence Lau, a leading Hong Kong economist; Brian Stevenson, a non-executive director of the Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation; and Joseph Yam, who ran the HKMA for more than 16 years before Chan took the helm.

Norman Chan,
They will be competing against another central bank that is on the lookout for new talent: the UK is looking to replace Mark Carney, the Canadian who has run the Bank of England since 2013 and who is due to leave in January 2020.

