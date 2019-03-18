The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Northeast Asia

China’s small businesses are promised more money

March 18, 2019
Share

Chinese premier Li Keqiang has told the country’s banks they need to increase their lending to small companies, but the details are fuzzy.

By Pan Yue

Li-Keqiang-China-R-780



China’s annual parliamentary gathering, bringing together the National People’s Congress and a Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, is watched avidly by economists, analysts and bankers because it is often the launchpad for new policies. And so it was in early March, when the prime minister announced new rules for banks.

Premier Li Keqiang said that large state-owned commercial banks must increase their lending to micro and small enterprises (MSEs) by 30% this year. The government has been encouraging banks to lend to privately owned enterprises (POEs) since last year – effectively turning its back on an earlier deleveraging campaign – but this is the first time it has given them an explicit target.

Perhaps, though, the government should be a bit more explicit on who it wants the money to go to.




Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree