The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Sponsored Content

Local solutions could fix Asean infrastructure financing

Sponsored by
July 01, 2019
Share

It is no secret that there is a huge need for capital to fund infrastructure projects in the developing economies of south-east Asia – a gap of more than $100 billion is not being met.

600x400cgifjuly19

Although infrastructure delivery can be complex in south-east Asia, the funding is there, both in local currency savings and from institutional investors in developed countries – the two just need to be brought together and put to the same end. 

The problem is twofold. Of the wealth of projects that need financing, most need long-term local currency. Although the Association of south-east Asian Nations (Asean) has seen rapid growth in savings, local institutions have little ability to take on risk and so struggle to put the savings to use.

“If somebody provides credit enhancement to cover their risk, these local savings can be mobilized to finance local infrastructure development,” says Kiyoshi Nishimura, chief executive officer of the Credit Guarantee and Investment Facility (CGIF).


Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree