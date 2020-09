Asiamoney FX Survey 2019

.

Asiamoney’s FX rankings are derived from the votes collected in Euromoney’s global FX Survey which ran from January 16 to March 7, 2019. The survey received 1,966 valid responses from consumers of FX liquidity representing total FX consumption of $121.1 trillion in the calendar year 2018. Asiamoney ranked the top five counterparties and top three Asian counterparties in 11 different Asian jurisdictions as part of our 41st annual survey of liquidity consumption in the global FX markets.