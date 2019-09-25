Best Securities Houses Awards 2019: Singapore

Singapore has one securities house that always comes out on top, whether it is ranked by brokerage, sales or research: DBS Vickers Securities. No local firm rivals it – its main competitors are foreign dealers.

While such a dominant position could lead a firm to rest on its laurels, under the leadership of Kenneth Tang, global head, institutional business, DBS Vickers has maintained a firm grasp on the Lion City’s securities market. It also has the benefit of having DBS Bank as a parent – the undoubted top local bank in the primary and secondary capital markets in Singapore, voted the world’s best bank by Asiamoney’s sister publication Euromoney.



Kenneth Tang, DBS Vickers Securities



DBS, during our awards period, cornered 76% of the equity capital markets to secure $3.86 billion from 17 deals, topping the Dealogic league tables for volume and number of deals.

The position DBS Vickers enjoys in the local market cannot be underestimated. As a broker, it helps capture business from Singapore’s eager institutional and retail investors to whom it offers trading in stocks, preference shares, fixed income, American and Global Depositary Receipts, structured warrants, exchange-traded funds, real estate investment trusts, callable bull/bear contracts and daily leverage certificates. Quite a repertoire.

And despite its position, the firm charges the city-state’s savvy investors reasonable fees: it hasn’t gained market dominance by giving anything away for free.

The commission for trades above S$100,000 ($72,134) is 0.225% by phone and 0.18% online; for between S$50,000 and S$100,000, it is 0.3% and 0.22%; and for S$50,000 or below, 0.375% and 0.28%. The minimum commission is S$40 by phone and S$25 online.

Trading income increased in the second quarter of this year by 57% year on year to S$357 million, while gains on investment securities quadrupled from a low base to S$131 million. No other firm among this awards line-up so dominates its local market as DBS Vickers. There is a reason it won every category in Asiamoney’s 2018 brokers poll. This year it can start its can add our best securities house to its collection.