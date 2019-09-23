The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Northeast Asia

Securities regulation: No more bad research in China

September 23, 2019
Share

Securities firms will get a reputation management score from SAC, limiting their ability to provide balanced views. It looks like a step backwards for the country’s financial system.

By Rebecca Feng

China-SAC_780
BEIJING, CHINA - MARCH 09: People walk past the China Securities Regulatory Commission on March 9, 2016 in Beijing, China. The State Council appointed Liu Shiyu as Chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commission,removing Xiao Gang from the post. (Photo by Emmanuel Wong/Getty Images)
Emmanuel Wong/Getty Images

China’s SAC plans to give securities firms a reputation management score


The Securities Association of China (SAC) said in August that it would assign a reputation management score to securities firms based on two criteria: the ability to guide public opinions on the market and regulations; and the ability to handle negative news about themselves.


Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree