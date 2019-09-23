The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Northeast Asia

PBoC: China’s rate reform is no reform at all

September 23, 2019
The People's Bank of China has thrown out a four-year-old lending rate and introduced two new references, but onshore bankers have doubts about what the central bank's change will achieve.

By Rebecca Feng

A man rides a bicycle past the People's Bank of China (PBOC) headquarters in Beijing, China, on Friday, June 7, 2019. China's central bank governor said there's "tremendous" room to adjust monetary policy if the trade war deepens, joining counterparts in Europe and the U.S. in displaying readiness to act to support the economy. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The PBoC’s lending rate reform needs to go further, say bankers



The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has reformed the loan prime rate (LPR), turning what was previously a sideshow in the domestic monetary system into the main reference rate for loans.




