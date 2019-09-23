PBoC: China’s rate reform is no reform at all

By Rebecca Feng

A man rides a bicycle past the People's Bank of China (PBOC) headquarters in Beijing, China, on Friday, June 7, 2019. China's central bank governor said there's "tremendous" room to adjust monetary policy if the trade war deepens, joining counterparts in Europe and the U.S. in displaying readiness to act to support the economy. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The PBoC’s lending rate reform needs to go further, say bankers

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has reformed the loan prime rate (LPR), turning what was previously a sideshow in the domestic monetary system into the main reference rate for loans.