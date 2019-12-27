The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Polls

Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2019: Results index

December 27, 2019
Share

The 30th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world.

BP_19_Web
© 2019
 

HSBC proves its mettle

Winner profiles

Methodology 

A total of 5,570 valid individual responses from 2,558 different institutions, including 342 hedge funds, were received.

Overall and regional results:

Overall

Regional

Hedge fund services & prime broking



Results by market:

Australia

China (A & B shares)

China (H-shares, Red chips & P-chips)

Hong Kong (local shares)

India

Indonesia

Japan

Korea

Malaysia

Pakistan

The Philippines

Singapore

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam



Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase. Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.

Tags

Polls Asia PacificIndex PageAsiamoney Brokers PollSurveysAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree