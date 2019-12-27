Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2019: Taiwan
Taiwan
Brokers
|Best local brokerage
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Yuanta
|***
|2
|Cathay Securities
|***
|3
|KGI Securities
|***
|Best for overall research
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Yuanta
|***
|2
|HSBC
|***
|3
|Cathay Securities
|***
|Best overall sales services
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Yuanta
|***
|2
|Cathay Securities
|***
|3
|HSBC
|***
Individuals
|Best strategists
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Vincent Chen
|Yuanta
|***
|Best economists
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Vincent Chen
|Yuanta
|***
|Best analyst for small/mid caps
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|DC Wang
|Yuanta
|***
|Best analyst for automobiles & components
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Kenny Chen
|Yuanta
|***
|Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Juliette Liu
|Yuanta
|***
|Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Juliette Liu
|Yuanta
|***
|Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Leo Lee
|Yuanta
|***
|Best analyst for financials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Peggy Shih
|Yuanta
|***
|Best analyst for healthcare
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jane Jiang
|Yuanta
|***
|Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Vincent Chen
|Yuanta
|***
|Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Leo Lee
|Yuanta
|***
|Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Steve Huang
|Yuanta
|***
|Best analyst for software & internet services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|DC Wang
|Yuanta
|***
|Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Nicole Tu
|Yuanta
|***
|Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Chuanchuan Chen
|Yuanta
|***
|Best analyst for transportation & logistics
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Chuanchuan Chen
|Yuanta
|***
|Best salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Bryant Yang
|Cathay Securities
|***
|2
|Chris Lin
|HSBC
|***
|3
|Ted Lo
|HSBC
|***
|Best sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Carlos Ng
|Yuanta
|***
|2
|Edwin Tsai
|Yuanta
|***
|3
|Jason Wang
|Yuanta
|***
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).