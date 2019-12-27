The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2019: Taiwan

December 27, 2019
Taiwan

Brokers

Best local brokerage
Rank Firm %
1 Yuanta ***
2 Cathay Securities ***
3 KGI Securities ***
Best for overall research
Rank Firm %
1 Yuanta ***
2 HSBC ***
3 Cathay Securities ***
Best overall sales services
Rank Firm %
1 Yuanta ***
2 Cathay Securities ***
3 HSBC ***

Individuals

Best strategists
Rank Name Firm %
1 Vincent Chen Yuanta  ***
Best economists
Rank Name Firm %
1 Vincent Chen Yuanta  ***
Best analyst for small/mid caps
Rank Name Firm %
1 DC Wang Yuanta  ***
Best analyst for automobiles & components
Rank Name Firm %
1 Kenny Chen Yuanta  ***
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm %
1 Juliette Liu Yuanta  ***
Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm %
1 Juliette Liu Yuanta  ***
Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm %
1 Leo Lee Yuanta  ***
Best analyst for financials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Peggy Shih Yuanta  ***
Best analyst for healthcare
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jane Jiang Yuanta  ***
Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Vincent Chen Yuanta  ***
Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Leo Lee Yuanta  ***
Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Steve Huang Yuanta  ***
Best analyst for software & internet services
Rank Name Firm %
1 DC Wang Yuanta  ***
Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Nicole Tu Yuanta  ***
Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Chuanchuan Chen Yuanta  ***
Best analyst for transportation & logistics
Rank Name Firm %
1 Chuanchuan Chen Yuanta  ***
Best salesperson
Rank Name Firm %
1 Bryant Yang Cathay Securities  ***
2 Chris Lin HSBC  ***
3 Ted Lo HSBC  ***
Best sales trader
Rank Name Firm %
1 Carlos Ng Yuanta  ***
2 Edwin Tsai Yuanta  ***
3 Jason Wang Yuanta  ***

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).



Polls Asia PacificAsiamoney Brokers PollTaiwanSurveysAsiamoney
