Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2019: Taiwan

Taiwan

Brokers

Best local brokerage Rank Firm % 1 Yuanta *** 2 Cathay Securities *** 3 KGI Securities *** Best for overall research Rank Firm % 1 Yuanta *** 2 HSBC *** 3 Cathay Securities *** Best overall sales services Rank Firm % 1 Yuanta *** 2 Cathay Securities *** 3 HSBC ***

Individuals

Best strategists Rank Name Firm % 1 Vincent Chen Yuanta *** Best economists Rank Name Firm % 1 Vincent Chen Yuanta *** Best analyst for small/mid caps Rank Name Firm % 1 DC Wang Yuanta *** Best analyst for automobiles & components Rank Name Firm % 1 Kenny Chen Yuanta *** Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm % 1 Juliette Liu Yuanta *** Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm % 1 Juliette Liu Yuanta *** Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm % 1 Leo Lee Yuanta *** Best analyst for financials Rank Name Firm % 1 Peggy Shih Yuanta *** Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm % 1 Jane Jiang Yuanta *** Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm % 1 Vincent Chen Yuanta *** Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm % 1 Leo Lee Yuanta *** Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Steve Huang Yuanta *** Best analyst for software & internet services Rank Name Firm % 1 DC Wang Yuanta *** Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Nicole Tu Yuanta *** Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm % 1 Chuanchuan Chen Yuanta *** Best analyst for transportation & logistics Rank Name Firm % 1 Chuanchuan Chen Yuanta *** Best salesperson Rank Name Firm % 1 Bryant Yang Cathay Securities *** 2 Chris Lin HSBC *** 3 Ted Lo HSBC *** Best sales trader Rank Name Firm % 1 Carlos Ng Yuanta *** 2 Edwin Tsai Yuanta *** 3 Jason Wang Yuanta ***

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).