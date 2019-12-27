The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2019: Australia

December 27, 2019
Results index

Australia

Brokers

Best local brokerage
Rank Firm %
1 Macquarie ***
2 Bell Potter ***
3 Hartleys ***
Best for overall country research
Rank Firm %
1 Macquarie ***
2 CLSA ***
3 UBS ***
Best overall sales services
Rank Firm %
1 CLSA ***
2 UBS ***
3 Macquarie ***

Individuals

Best strategists
Rank Name Firm %
1 Craig Woolford Citi  ***
Best economists
Rank Name Firm %
1 Paul Bloxham HSBC  ***
Best analyst for small/mid caps
Rank Name Firm %
1 Sam Teeger Citi  ***
Best analyst for banks
Rank Name Firm %
1 Ed Henning CLSA  ***
Best analyst for commercial & professional services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Richard Johnson* CLSA  ***
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm %
1 Richard Barwick CLSA  ***
Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm %
1 Richard Barwick CLSA  ***
Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm %
1 Daniel Butcher CLSA  ***
Best analyst for financials (non-banking)
Rank Name Firm %
1 Ed Henning CLSA  ***
Best analyst for healthcare
Rank Name Firm %
1 Vanessa Thomson* CLSA  ***
Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Tim Plumbe UBS  ***
Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Glyn Lawcock UBS  ***
Best analyst for media
Rank Name Firm %
1 Roger Samuel* CLSA  ***
Best analyst for real estate
Rank Name Firm %
1 Sholto Maconochie* CLSA  ***
Best analyst for software & internet services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Roger Samuel* CLSA  ***
Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jason Tanza* CLSA  ***
Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Eric Choi UBS  ***
Best analyst for transportation & logistics
Rank Name Firm %
1 Amit Kanwatia* CLSA  ***
Best analyst for utilities
Rank Name Firm %
1 Simon Powell UBS  ***
Best salesperson
Rank Name Firm %
1 Angus Mcgeogh CLSA  ***
2 James Mcintosh CLSA  ***
3 Justin Lindquist JPMorgan  ***
Best sales trader
Rank Name Firm %
1 Ian Frankish CLSA  ***
2 Paul De Lange UBS  ***
3 Nathan Lewis CLSA  ***

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).



Polls AustraliaAsia PacificAsiamoney Brokers PollSurveysAsiamoney
