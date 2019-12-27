Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2019: Australia

Expanded rankings and additional categories, including other comparative and bespoke data, are available for purchase. Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages.

Australia

Brokers

Best local brokerage Rank Firm % 1 Macquarie *** 2 Bell Potter *** 3 Hartleys *** Best for overall country research Rank Firm % 1 Macquarie *** 2 CLSA *** 3 UBS *** Best overall sales services Rank Firm % 1 CLSA *** 2 UBS *** 3 Macquarie ***

Individuals

Best strategists Rank Name Firm % 1 Craig Woolford Citi *** Best economists Rank Name Firm % 1 Paul Bloxham HSBC *** Best analyst for small/mid caps Rank Name Firm % 1 Sam Teeger Citi *** Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm % 1 Ed Henning CLSA *** Best analyst for commercial & professional services Rank Name Firm % 1 Richard Johnson* CLSA *** Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm % 1 Richard Barwick CLSA *** Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm % 1 Richard Barwick CLSA *** Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm % 1 Daniel Butcher CLSA *** Best analyst for financials (non-banking) Rank Name Firm % 1 Ed Henning CLSA *** Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm % 1 Vanessa Thomson* CLSA *** Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm % 1 Tim Plumbe UBS *** Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm % 1 Glyn Lawcock UBS *** Best analyst for media Rank Name Firm % 1 Roger Samuel* CLSA *** Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm % 1 Sholto Maconochie* CLSA *** Best analyst for software & internet services Rank Name Firm % 1 Roger Samuel* CLSA *** Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Jason Tanza* CLSA *** Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm % 1 Eric Choi UBS *** Best analyst for transportation & logistics Rank Name Firm % 1 Amit Kanwatia* CLSA *** Best analyst for utilities Rank Name Firm % 1 Simon Powell UBS *** Best salesperson Rank Name Firm % 1 Angus Mcgeogh CLSA *** 2 James Mcintosh CLSA *** 3 Justin Lindquist JPMorgan *** Best sales trader Rank Name Firm % 1 Ian Frankish CLSA *** 2 Paul De Lange UBS *** 3 Nathan Lewis CLSA ***

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).