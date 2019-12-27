Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2019: Australia
Australia
Brokers
|Best local brokerage
|1
|Macquarie
|2
|Bell Potter
|3
|Hartleys
|Best for overall country research
|1
|Macquarie
|2
|CLSA
|3
|UBS
|Best overall sales services
|1
|CLSA
|2
|UBS
|3
|Macquarie
Individuals
|Best strategists
|1
|Craig Woolford
|Citi
|Best economists
|1
|Paul Bloxham
|HSBC
|Best analyst for small/mid caps
|1
|Sam Teeger
|Citi
|Best analyst for banks
|1
|Ed Henning
|CLSA
|Best analyst for commercial & professional services
|1
|Richard Johnson*
|CLSA
|Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|1
|Richard Barwick
|CLSA
|Best analyst for consumer staples
|1
|Richard Barwick
|CLSA
|Best analyst for energy
|1
|Daniel Butcher
|CLSA
|Best analyst for financials (non-banking)
|1
|Ed Henning
|CLSA
|Best analyst for healthcare
|1
|Vanessa Thomson*
|CLSA
|Best analyst for industrials
|1
|Tim Plumbe
|UBS
|Best analyst for materials
|1
|Glyn Lawcock
|UBS
|Best analyst for media
|1
|Roger Samuel*
|CLSA
|Best analyst for real estate
|1
|Sholto Maconochie*
|CLSA
|Best analyst for software & internet services
|1
|Roger Samuel*
|CLSA
|Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
|1
|Jason Tanza*
|CLSA
|Best analyst for telecommunication services
|1
|Eric Choi
|UBS
|Best analyst for transportation & logistics
|1
|Amit Kanwatia*
|CLSA
|Best analyst for utilities
|1
|Simon Powell
|UBS
|Best salesperson
|1
|Angus Mcgeogh
|CLSA
|2
|James Mcintosh
|CLSA
|3
|Justin Lindquist
|JPMorgan
|Best sales trader
|1
|Ian Frankish
|CLSA
|2
|Paul De Lange
|UBS
|3
|Nathan Lewis
|CLSA
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).