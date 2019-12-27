Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2019: Singapore
Singapore
Brokers
|Best local brokerage
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|DBS Bank
|***
|2
|CGS-CIMB
|***
|3
|Maybank Kim Eng
|***
|Best for overall research
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|HSBC
|***
|2
|DBS Bank
|***
|3
|CLSA
|***
|Best overall sales services
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|DBS Bank
|***
|2
|CGS-CIMB
|***
|3
|CLSA
|***
Individuals
|Best strategists
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Yew Kiang Wong
|CLSA
|***
|Best economists
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Hak Bin Chua
|Maybank Kim Eng
|***
|Best analyst for small/mid caps
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Horng Han Low
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for banks
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Robert P Kong
|Citi
|***
|Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Andy Sim
|DBS Bank
|***
|Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Cezzanne See
|CGS-CIMB
|***
|Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Horng Han Low
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for financials (non banking)
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Yi Sin Ngoh
|CGS-CIMB
|***
|Best analyst for healthcare
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Yi Sin Ngoh
|CGS-CIMB
|***
|Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Siew Khee Lim
|CGS-CIMB
|***
|Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Xuan Tan
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for real estate
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Pratik Ray
|HSBC
|***
|Best analyst for software & internet services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|William Tng
|CGS-CIMB
|***
|Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Choong Chen Foong
|CGS-CIMB
|***
|Best analyst for transportation & logistics
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Raymond Yap
|CGS-CIMB
|***
|Best analyst for utilities
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Siew Khee Lim
|CGS-CIMB
|***
|Best salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jason Saw
|CGS-CIMB
|***
|2
|Nicole Chan
|CGS-CIMB
|***
|3
|Ann Lim
|CLSA
|***
|Best sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Roger Tay
|CGS-CIMB
|***
|2
|Shao Hoong Liew
|CGS-CIMB
|***
|3
|It Seng Song
|DBS Bank
|***
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).