Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2019: Singapore

Singapore

Brokers

Best local brokerage Rank Firm % 1 DBS Bank *** 2 CGS-CIMB *** 3 Maybank Kim Eng *** Best for overall research Rank Firm % 1 HSBC *** 2 DBS Bank *** 3 CLSA *** Best overall sales services Rank Firm % 1 DBS Bank *** 2 CGS-CIMB *** 3 CLSA ***

Individuals

Best strategists Rank Name Firm % 1 Yew Kiang Wong CLSA *** Best economists Rank Name Firm % 1 Hak Bin Chua Maybank Kim Eng *** Best analyst for small/mid caps Rank Name Firm % 1 Horng Han Low CLSA *** Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm % 1 Robert P Kong Citi *** Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm % 1 Andy Sim DBS Bank *** Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm % 1 Cezzanne See CGS-CIMB *** Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm % 1 Horng Han Low CLSA *** Best analyst for financials (non banking) Rank Name Firm % 1 Yi Sin Ngoh CGS-CIMB *** Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm % 1 Yi Sin Ngoh CGS-CIMB *** Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm % 1 Siew Khee Lim CGS-CIMB *** Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm % 1 Xuan Tan CLSA *** Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm % 1 Pratik Ray HSBC *** Best analyst for software & internet services Rank Name Firm % 1 William Tng CGS-CIMB *** Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm % 1 Choong Chen Foong CGS-CIMB *** Best analyst for transportation & logistics Rank Name Firm % 1 Raymond Yap CGS-CIMB *** Best analyst for utilities Rank Name Firm % 1 Siew Khee Lim CGS-CIMB *** Best salesperson Rank Name Firm % 1 Jason Saw CGS-CIMB *** 2 Nicole Chan CGS-CIMB *** 3 Ann Lim CLSA *** Best sales trader Rank Name Firm % 1 Roger Tay CGS-CIMB *** 2 Shao Hoong Liew CGS-CIMB *** 3 It Seng Song DBS Bank ***

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).