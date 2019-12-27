The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Polls

Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2019: Singapore

December 27, 2019
Share


BP_19_Web
 © 2019
 
Results index

Expanded rankings and additional categories, including other comparative and bespoke data, are available for purchase. Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages.

To view the % scores please login or sign up for a free trial.

Click here for the rankings with % scores 


Singapore

Brokers

Best local brokerage
Rank Firm %
1 DBS Bank  ***
2 CGS-CIMB ***
3 Maybank Kim Eng ***
Best for overall research
Rank Firm %
1 HSBC ***
2 DBS Bank  ***
3 CLSA ***
Best overall sales services
Rank Firm %
1 DBS Bank  ***
2 CGS-CIMB ***
3 CLSA ***

Individuals

Best strategists
Rank Name Firm %
1 Yew Kiang Wong CLSA  ***
Best economists
Rank Name Firm %
1 Hak Bin Chua Maybank Kim Eng  ***
Best analyst for small/mid caps
Rank Name Firm %
1 Horng Han Low CLSA  ***
Best analyst for banks
Rank Name Firm %
1 Robert P Kong Citi  ***
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm %
1 Andy Sim DBS Bank  ***
Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm %
1 Cezzanne See CGS-CIMB ***
Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm %
1 Horng Han Low CLSA  ***
Best analyst for financials (non banking)
Rank Name Firm %
1 Yi Sin Ngoh CGS-CIMB ***
Best analyst for healthcare
Rank Name Firm %
1 Yi Sin Ngoh CGS-CIMB ***
Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Siew Khee Lim CGS-CIMB ***
Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Xuan Tan CLSA  ***
Best analyst for real estate
Rank Name Firm %
1 Pratik Ray HSBC  ***
Best analyst for software & internet services
Rank Name Firm %
1 William Tng CGS-CIMB ***
Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Choong Chen Foong CGS-CIMB ***
Best analyst for transportation & logistics
Rank Name Firm %
1 Raymond Yap CGS-CIMB ***
Best analyst for utilities
Rank Name Firm %
1 Siew Khee Lim CGS-CIMB ***
Best salesperson
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jason Saw CGS-CIMB ***
2 Nicole Chan CGS-CIMB ***
3 Ann Lim CLSA  ***
Best sales trader
Rank Name Firm %
1 Roger Tay CGS-CIMB ***
2 Shao Hoong Liew CGS-CIMB ***
3 It Seng Song DBS Bank  ***

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).



Tags

Polls Asia PacificAsiamoney Brokers PollSurveysSingaporeAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree