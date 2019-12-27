The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2019: Regional

By Alex Pang
December 27, 2019
Regional

Best strategist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Christopher Wood* CLSA ***
2 Steven Sun HSBC ***
3 Herald van der Linde HSBC ***
Best economist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Hongbin Qu HSBC ***
2 Eric Fishwick CLSA ***
3 Frederic Neumann HSBC ***
Best quantitative / technical analyst
Rank Name Firm %
1 Laurence Balanco CLSA ***
2 Katie Tu Yuanta ***
3 Desh Peramunetilleke* CLSA ***
Best analyst for automobiles & components
Rank Name Firm %
1 Ji Shi Haitong International ***
2 Paul Choi HSBC ***
3 Tracy Li HSBC ***
Best analyst for banks
Rank Name Firm %
1 Gary Lam HSBC ***
2 Jaewoong Won HSBC ***
3 Patricia Cheng* CLSA ***
Best analyst for casinos & gaming
Rank Name Firm %
1 Charlene Liu HSBC ***
2 Brian Lee CLSA ***
3 DS Kim JPMorgan ***
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm %
1 Peter Chu Yuanta ***
2 Karen Choi HSBC ***
3 Dylan Chu CLSA ***
Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm %
1 Terrance Liu CLSA ***
2 Peggy Shih Yuanta ***
3 Nicolas Wang Haitong International ***
Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Walden Shing Haitong International ***
2 Helen Fang HSBC ***
3 Alexious Lee* CLSA ***
Best analyst for diversified financials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Patricia Cheng* CLSA ***
2 Jaewoong Won HSBC ***
3 York Pun HSBC ***
Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm %
1 Thomas Hilboldt HSBC ***
2 Jeff Yuan HSBC ***
3 Dennis Yoo HSBC ***
Best analyst for healthcare
Rank Name Firm %
1 Zhijie Zhao HSBC ***
2 David Li CLSA ***
3 Esther Wen HSBC ***
Best analyst for insurance
Rank Name Firm %
1 Patricia Cheng* CLSA ***
2 Jaewoong Won HSBC ***
3 Kailesh Mistry HSBC ***
Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jeff Yuan HSBC ***
2 Andrew Driscoll CLSA ***
3 Ken Shin CLSA ***
Best analyst for real estate
Rank Name Firm %
1 Michelle Kwok HSBC ***
2 Albert Tam HSBC ***
3 Pratik Ray HSBC ***
Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Sebastian Hou CLSA ***
2 Frank He HSBC ***
3 Steve Huang Yuanta ***
Best analyst for software & internet services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Binnie Wong HSBC ***
2 Elinor Leung CLSA ***
3 Vincent Chen Yuanta ***
Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Frank He HSBC ***
2 Jones Ku Haitong International ***
3 Helen Fang HSBC ***
Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Neale Anderson HSBC ***
2 Piyush Choudhary HSBC ***
3 Chandra Pasaribu Yuanta ***
Best analyst for transportation
Rank Name Firm %
1 Parash Jain HSBC ***
2 Eric Lin UBS ***
3 Robin Xu UBS ***
Best analyst for utilities
Rank Name Firm %
1 Evan Li HSBC ***
2 Dennis Ip Daiwa Capital Market ***
3 Chandra Pasaribu Yuanta ***
Best regional salesperson
Rank Name Firm %
1 Tommy Tang CLSA ***
2 Cherie Yip Haitong International ***
3 Hazelene Lam HSBC ***
Best regional sales trader
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jason Wang Yuanta ***
2 Jenny Lo Yuanta ***
3 Elsie Fan HSBC ***

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).

