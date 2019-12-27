Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2019: Regional

Expanded rankings and additional categories, including other comparative and bespoke data, are available for purchase. Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages.

Regional

Best strategist Rank Name Firm % 1 Christopher Wood* CLSA *** 2 Steven Sun HSBC *** 3 Herald van der Linde HSBC *** Best economist Rank Name Firm % 1 Hongbin Qu HSBC *** 2 Eric Fishwick CLSA *** 3 Frederic Neumann HSBC *** Best quantitative / technical analyst Rank Name Firm % 1 Laurence Balanco CLSA *** 2 Katie Tu Yuanta *** 3 Desh Peramunetilleke* CLSA *** Best analyst for automobiles & components Rank Name Firm % 1 Ji Shi Haitong International *** 2 Paul Choi HSBC *** 3 Tracy Li HSBC *** Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm % 1 Gary Lam HSBC *** 2 Jaewoong Won HSBC *** 3 Patricia Cheng* CLSA *** Best analyst for casinos & gaming Rank Name Firm % 1 Charlene Liu HSBC *** 2 Brian Lee CLSA *** 3 DS Kim JPMorgan *** Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm % 1 Peter Chu Yuanta *** 2 Karen Choi HSBC *** 3 Dylan Chu CLSA *** Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm % 1 Terrance Liu CLSA *** 2 Peggy Shih Yuanta *** 3 Nicolas Wang Haitong International *** Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm % 1 Walden Shing Haitong International *** 2 Helen Fang HSBC *** 3 Alexious Lee* CLSA *** Best analyst for diversified financials Rank Name Firm % 1 Patricia Cheng* CLSA *** 2 Jaewoong Won HSBC *** 3 York Pun HSBC *** Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm % 1 Thomas Hilboldt HSBC *** 2 Jeff Yuan HSBC *** 3 Dennis Yoo HSBC *** Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm % 1 Zhijie Zhao HSBC *** 2 David Li CLSA *** 3 Esther Wen HSBC *** Best analyst for insurance Rank Name Firm % 1 Patricia Cheng* CLSA *** 2 Jaewoong Won HSBC *** 3 Kailesh Mistry HSBC *** Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm % 1 Jeff Yuan HSBC *** 2 Andrew Driscoll CLSA *** 3 Ken Shin CLSA *** Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm % 1 Michelle Kwok HSBC *** 2 Albert Tam HSBC *** 3 Pratik Ray HSBC *** Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Sebastian Hou CLSA *** 2 Frank He HSBC *** 3 Steve Huang Yuanta *** Best analyst for software & internet services Rank Name Firm % 1 Binnie Wong HSBC *** 2 Elinor Leung CLSA *** 3 Vincent Chen Yuanta *** Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Frank He HSBC *** 2 Jones Ku Haitong International *** 3 Helen Fang HSBC *** Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm % 1 Neale Anderson HSBC *** 2 Piyush Choudhary HSBC *** 3 Chandra Pasaribu Yuanta *** Best analyst for transportation Rank Name Firm % 1 Parash Jain HSBC *** 2 Eric Lin UBS *** 3 Robin Xu UBS *** Best analyst for utilities Rank Name Firm % 1 Evan Li HSBC *** 2 Dennis Ip Daiwa Capital Market *** 3 Chandra Pasaribu Yuanta *** Best regional salesperson Rank Name Firm % 1 Tommy Tang CLSA *** 2 Cherie Yip Haitong International *** 3 Hazelene Lam HSBC *** Best regional sales trader Rank Name Firm % 1 Jason Wang Yuanta *** 2 Jenny Lo Yuanta *** 3 Elsie Fan HSBC ***



Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).