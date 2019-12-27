Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2019: Regional
Regional
|Best strategist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Christopher Wood*
|CLSA
|***
|2
|Steven Sun
|HSBC
|***
|3
|Herald van der Linde
|HSBC
|***
|Best economist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Hongbin Qu
|HSBC
|***
|2
|Eric Fishwick
|CLSA
|***
|3
|Frederic Neumann
|HSBC
|***
|Best quantitative / technical analyst
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Laurence Balanco
|CLSA
|***
|2
|Katie Tu
|Yuanta
|***
|3
|Desh Peramunetilleke*
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for automobiles & components
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Ji Shi
|Haitong International
|***
|2
|Paul Choi
|HSBC
|***
|3
|Tracy Li
|HSBC
|***
|Best analyst for banks
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Gary Lam
|HSBC
|***
|2
|Jaewoong Won
|HSBC
|***
|3
|Patricia Cheng*
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for casinos & gaming
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Charlene Liu
|HSBC
|***
|2
|Brian Lee
|CLSA
|***
|3
|DS Kim
|JPMorgan
|***
|Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Peter Chu
|Yuanta
|***
|2
|Karen Choi
|HSBC
|***
|3
|Dylan Chu
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Terrance Liu
|CLSA
|***
|2
|Peggy Shih
|Yuanta
|***
|3
|Nicolas Wang
|Haitong International
|***
|Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Walden Shing
|Haitong International
|***
|2
|Helen Fang
|HSBC
|***
|3
|Alexious Lee*
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for diversified financials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Patricia Cheng*
|CLSA
|***
|2
|Jaewoong Won
|HSBC
|***
|3
|York Pun
|HSBC
|***
|Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Thomas Hilboldt
|HSBC
|***
|2
|Jeff Yuan
|HSBC
|***
|3
|Dennis Yoo
|HSBC
|***
|Best analyst for healthcare
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Zhijie Zhao
|HSBC
|***
|2
|David Li
|CLSA
|***
|3
|Esther Wen
|HSBC
|***
|Best analyst for insurance
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Patricia Cheng*
|CLSA
|***
|2
|Jaewoong Won
|HSBC
|***
|3
|Kailesh Mistry
|HSBC
|***
|Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jeff Yuan
|HSBC
|***
|2
|Andrew Driscoll
|CLSA
|***
|3
|Ken Shin
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for real estate
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Michelle Kwok
|HSBC
|***
|2
|Albert Tam
|HSBC
|***
|3
|Pratik Ray
|HSBC
|***
|Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Sebastian Hou
|CLSA
|***
|2
|Frank He
|HSBC
|***
|3
|Steve Huang
|Yuanta
|***
|Best analyst for software & internet services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Binnie Wong
|HSBC
|***
|2
|Elinor Leung
|CLSA
|***
|3
|Vincent Chen
|Yuanta
|***
|Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Frank He
|HSBC
|***
|2
|Jones Ku
|Haitong International
|***
|3
|Helen Fang
|HSBC
|***
|Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Neale Anderson
|HSBC
|***
|2
|Piyush Choudhary
|HSBC
|***
|3
|Chandra Pasaribu
|Yuanta
|***
|Best analyst for transportation
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Parash Jain
|HSBC
|***
|2
|Eric Lin
|UBS
|***
|3
|Robin Xu
|UBS
|***
|Best analyst for utilities
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Evan Li
|HSBC
|***
|2
|Dennis Ip
|Daiwa Capital Market
|***
|3
|Chandra Pasaribu
|Yuanta
|***
|Best regional salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Tommy Tang
|CLSA
|***
|2
|Cherie Yip
|Haitong International
|***
|3
|Hazelene Lam
|HSBC
|***
|Best regional sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jason Wang
|Yuanta
|***
|2
|Jenny Lo
|Yuanta
|***
|3
|Elsie Fan
|HSBC
|***
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).