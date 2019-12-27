Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2019: Indonesia
Indonesia
Brokers
|Best local brokerage
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|***
|2
|CGS-CIMB
|***
|3
|Danareksa
|***
|Best for overall research
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|***
|2
|CLSA
|***
|3
|Deutsche Bank
|***
|Best overall sales services
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|***
|2
|CLSA
|***
|3
|CGS-CIMB
|***
Individuals
|Best strategists
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Adrian Joezer
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|***
|Best economists
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Leo Putra Rinaldy
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|***
|Best analyst for small/mid caps
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Kresna Hutabarat
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|***
|Best analyst for agriculture
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Adrian Joezer
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|***
|Best analyst for automobiles & components
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Ariyanto Kurniawan
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|***
|Best analyst for banks
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Tjandra Lienandjaja
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|***
|Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Adrian Joezer
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|***
|Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Merlissa Trisno
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Ariyanto Kurniawan
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|***
|Best analyst for financials (non banking)
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Sarina Lesmina
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for healthcare
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Lakshmi Rowter
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|***
|Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Sarina Lesmina
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Priscilla Thany
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|***
|Best analyst for metals & mining
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Ariyanto Kurniawan
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|***
|Best analyst for real estate
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jonathan Mardjuki
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Kresna Hutabarat
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|***
|Best analyst for transportation & logistics
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Edbert Surya
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|***
|Best salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Daniel Oen
|CLSA
|***
|2
|Andrew Handaya
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|***
|3
|Henry Pranoto
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|***
|Best sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Adnan Tan
|CLSA
|***
|2
|Sudjan Halim
|CGS-CIMB
|***
|3
|Michael Taarea
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|***
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).