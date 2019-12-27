Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2019: Indonesia

Expanded rankings and additional categories, including other comparative and bespoke data, are available for purchase. Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages.

To view the % scores please login or sign up for a free trial.

Click here for the rankings with % scores

Indonesia

Brokers

Best local brokerage Rank Firm % 1 Mandiri Sekuritas *** 2 CGS-CIMB *** 3 Danareksa *** Best for overall research Rank Firm % 1 Mandiri Sekuritas *** 2 CLSA *** 3 Deutsche Bank *** Best overall sales services Rank Firm % 1 Mandiri Sekuritas *** 2 CLSA *** 3 CGS-CIMB ***

Individuals

Best strategists Rank Name Firm % 1 Adrian Joezer Mandiri Sekuritas *** Best economists Rank Name Firm % 1 Leo Putra Rinaldy Mandiri Sekuritas *** Best analyst for small/mid caps Rank Name Firm % 1 Kresna Hutabarat Mandiri Sekuritas *** Best analyst for agriculture Rank Name Firm % 1 Adrian Joezer Mandiri Sekuritas *** Best analyst for automobiles & components Rank Name Firm % 1 Ariyanto Kurniawan Mandiri Sekuritas *** Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm % 1 Tjandra Lienandjaja Mandiri Sekuritas *** Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm % 1 Adrian Joezer Mandiri Sekuritas *** Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm % 1 Merlissa Trisno CLSA *** Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm % 1 Ariyanto Kurniawan Mandiri Sekuritas *** Best analyst for financials (non banking) Rank Name Firm % 1 Sarina Lesmina CLSA *** Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm % 1 Lakshmi Rowter Mandiri Sekuritas *** Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm % 1 Sarina Lesmina CLSA *** Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm % 1 Priscilla Thany Mandiri Sekuritas *** Best analyst for metals & mining Rank Name Firm % 1 Ariyanto Kurniawan Mandiri Sekuritas *** Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm % 1 Jonathan Mardjuki CLSA *** Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm % 1 Kresna Hutabarat Mandiri Sekuritas *** Best analyst for transportation & logistics Rank Name Firm % 1 Edbert Surya Mandiri Sekuritas *** Best salesperson Rank Name Firm % 1 Daniel Oen CLSA *** 2 Andrew Handaya Mandiri Sekuritas *** 3 Henry Pranoto Mandiri Sekuritas *** Best sales trader Rank Name Firm % 1 Adnan Tan CLSA *** 2 Sudjan Halim CGS-CIMB *** 3 Michael Taarea Mandiri Sekuritas ***

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).