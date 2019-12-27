Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2019: The Philippines

Expanded rankings and additional categories, including other comparative and bespoke data, are available for purchase. Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages.

The Philippines

Brokers

Best local brokerage Rank Firm % 1 Maybank Kim Eng *** 2 Deutsche Regis *** 3 Philippine Equity Partners *** Best for overall research Rank Firm % 1 CLSA *** 2 Maybank Kim Eng *** 3 Deutsche Regis *** Best overall sales services Rank Firm % 1 CLSA *** 2 Maybank Kim Eng *** 3 Credit Suisse ***

Individuals

Best strategists Rank Name Firm % 1 Alfred Dy CLSA *** Best economists Rank Name Firm % 1 Anthony Nafte CLSA *** Best analyst for small/mid caps Rank Name Firm % 1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA *** Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm % 1 Alfred Dy CLSA *** Best analyst for casinos & gaming Rank Name Firm % 1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA *** Best analyst for construction & engineering Rank Name Firm % 1 Jose Paolo Fontanilla CLSA *** Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm % 1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA *** Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm % 1 Joyce Anne Ramos CLSA *** Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm % 1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA *** Best analyst for financials (non banking) Rank Name Firm % 1 Alfred Dy CLSA *** Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm % 1 Jose Paolo Fontanilla CLSA *** Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm % 1 Joyce Anne Ramos CLSA *** Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm % 1 Marc Espino CLSA *** Best analyst for software & internet services Rank Name Firm % 1 Marc Espino CLSA *** Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm % 1 Marc Espino CLSA *** Best analyst for transportation & logistics Rank Name Firm % 1 Jose Paolo Fontanilla CLSA *** Best analyst for utilities Rank Name Firm % 1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA *** Best salesperson Rank Name Firm % 1 Andre Dy CLSA *** 2 Alexander Ludwig L Dauz Maybank ATR Kim Eng *** 3 Jinggay Nograles CLSA *** Best sales trader Rank Name Firm % 1 Ruby Lao CLSA *** 2 Dey Sibal CLSA *** 3 Jervis Tinimbang First Metro Securities ***

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).