The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Polls

Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2019: The Philippines

December 27, 2019
Share


BP_19_Web
 © 2019
 
Results index

Expanded rankings and additional categories, including other comparative and bespoke data, are available for purchase. Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages.

To view the % scores please login or sign up for a free trial.

Click here for the rankings with % scores 


The Philippines

Brokers

Best local brokerage
Rank Firm %
1 Maybank Kim Eng ***
2 Deutsche Regis ***
3 Philippine Equity Partners ***
Best for overall research
Rank Firm %
1 CLSA ***
2 Maybank Kim Eng ***
3 Deutsche Regis ***
Best overall sales services
Rank Firm %
1 CLSA ***
2 Maybank Kim Eng ***
3 Credit Suisse ***

Individuals

Best strategists
Rank Name Firm %
1 Alfred Dy CLSA  ***
Best economists
Rank Name Firm %
1 Anthony Nafte CLSA  ***
Best analyst for small/mid caps
Rank Name Firm %
1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA  ***
Best analyst for banks
Rank Name Firm %
1 Alfred Dy CLSA  ***
Best analyst for casinos & gaming
Rank Name Firm %
1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA  ***
Best analyst for construction & engineering
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jose Paolo Fontanilla CLSA  ***
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm %
1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA  ***
Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm %
1 Joyce Anne Ramos CLSA  ***
Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm %
1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA  ***
Best analyst for financials (non banking)
Rank Name Firm %
1 Alfred Dy CLSA  ***
Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jose Paolo Fontanilla CLSA  ***
Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Joyce Anne Ramos CLSA  ***
Best analyst for real estate
Rank Name Firm %
1 Marc Espino CLSA  ***
Best analyst for software & internet services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Marc Espino CLSA  ***
Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Marc Espino CLSA  ***
Best analyst for transportation & logistics
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jose Paolo Fontanilla CLSA  ***
Best analyst for utilities
Rank Name Firm %
1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA  ***
Best salesperson
Rank Name Firm %
1 Andre Dy CLSA  ***
2 Alexander Ludwig L Dauz Maybank ATR Kim Eng ***
3 Jinggay Nograles CLSA  ***
Best sales trader
Rank Name Firm %
1 Ruby Lao CLSA  ***
2 Dey Sibal CLSA  ***
3 Jervis Tinimbang First Metro Securities  ***

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).



Tags

Polls Asia PacificPhilippinesAsiamoney Brokers PollSurveysAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree