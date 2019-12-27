Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2019: The Philippines
The Philippines
Brokers
|Best local brokerage
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Maybank Kim Eng
|***
|2
|Deutsche Regis
|***
|3
|Philippine Equity Partners
|***
|Best for overall research
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|CLSA
|***
|2
|Maybank Kim Eng
|***
|3
|Deutsche Regis
|***
|Best overall sales services
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|CLSA
|***
|2
|Maybank Kim Eng
|***
|3
|Credit Suisse
|***
Individuals
|Best strategists
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Alfred Dy
|CLSA
|***
|Best economists
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Anthony Nafte
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for small/mid caps
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Bennette Fajardo
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for banks
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Alfred Dy
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for casinos & gaming
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Bennette Fajardo
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for construction & engineering
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jose Paolo Fontanilla
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Bennette Fajardo
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Joyce Anne Ramos
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Bennette Fajardo
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for financials (non banking)
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Alfred Dy
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jose Paolo Fontanilla
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Joyce Anne Ramos
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for real estate
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Marc Espino
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for software & internet services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Marc Espino
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Marc Espino
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for transportation & logistics
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jose Paolo Fontanilla
|CLSA
|***
|Best analyst for utilities
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Bennette Fajardo
|CLSA
|***
|Best salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Andre Dy
|CLSA
|***
|2
|Alexander Ludwig L Dauz
|Maybank ATR Kim Eng
|***
|3
|Jinggay Nograles
|CLSA
|***
|Best sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Ruby Lao
|CLSA
|***
|2
|Dey Sibal
|CLSA
|***
|3
|Jervis Tinimbang
|First Metro Securities
|***
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).