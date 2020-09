Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2019: India

Expanded rankings and additional categories, including other comparative and bespoke data, are available for purchase. Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages.

India

Brokers

Best local brokerage Rank Firm % 1 Kotak Securities *** 2 Motilal Oswal *** 3 Spark Capital Advisors *** Best for overall research Rank Firm % 1 Kotak Securities *** 2 Spark Capital Advisors *** 3 CLSA *** Best overall sales services Rank Firm % 1 Motilal Oswal *** 2 Spark Capital Advisors *** 3 Kotak Securities ***

Individuals

Best strategists Rank Name Firm % 1 Sanjeev Prasad Kotak Securities *** Best quantitative data analyst Rank Name Firm % 1 Yogesh Radke Edelweiss Securities *** Best economists Rank Name Firm % 1 Samiran Chakraborty Citi *** Best analyst for small/mid caps Rank Name Firm % 1 Chirag Shah CLSA *** Best analyst for automobiles & components Rank Name Firm % 1 Hitesh Goel Kotak Securities *** Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm % 1 M.B. Mahesh Kotak Securities *** Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm % 1 Rohit Chordia Kotak Securities *** Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm % 1 Rohit Chordia Kotak Securities *** Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm % 1 Tarun Lakhotia Kotak Securities *** Best analyst for ESG (environment, social and governance) Rank Name Firm % 1 Sandeep Gupta Motilal Oswal *** Best analyst for financials (non banking) Rank Name Firm % 1 Nischint Chawathe Kotak Securities *** Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm % 1 Chirag Talati Kotak Securities *** Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm % 1 Bharat Parekh CLSA *** Best analyst for infrastructure Rank Name Firm % 1 Vibhor Singhal Phillip Capital *** Best analyst for insurance Rank Name Firm % 1 Nidhesh Jain Investec *** Best analyst for IT services Rank Name Firm % 1 Kawaljeet Saluja Kotak Securities *** Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm % 1 Ritesh Shah Investec *** Best analyst for media Rank Name Firm % 1 Jaykumar Doshi Kotak Securities *** Best analyst for metals & mining Rank Name Firm % 1 Nitij Mangal CLSA *** Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm % 1 Prem Khurana AnandRathi *** Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm % 1 Rohit Chordia Kotak Securities *** Best analyst for transportation & logistics Rank Name Firm % 1 Prateek Kumar Antique Stockbroking *** Best analyst for utilities Rank Name Firm % 1 Murtuza Arsiwalla Kotak Securities *** Best salesperson Rank Name Firm % 1 Kishor Binwal Spark Capital Advisors *** 2 Siddharth Dikshit CLSA *** 3 Nikhil Dawda Motilal Oswal *** Best sales trader Rank Name Firm % 1 Anil Jhawar B&K Securities *** 2 Mihir Doshi CLSA *** 3 Vishal Laddha AnandRathi ***

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).