Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2019: Korea
Korea
Brokers
|Best local brokerage
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Korea Investment & Securities
|***
|2
|Samsung Securities
|***
|3
|NH Investment & Securities
|***
|Best for overall research
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Korea Investment & Securities
|***
|2
|HSBC
|***
|3
|Samsung Securities
|***
|Best overall sales services
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Korea Investment & Securities
|***
|2
|HSBC
|***
|3
|CLSA
|***
Individuals
|Best strategists
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|So Yeon Park
|Korea Investment & Securities
|***
|Best economists
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jungwoo Park
|Korea Investment & Securities
|***
|Best analyst for small/mid caps
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Yoon Sang Lee
|Korea Investment & Securities
|***
|Best analyst for automobiles & components
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jinwoo Kim
|Korea Investment & Securities
|***
|Best analyst for banks
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Doosan Baek
|Korea Investment & Securities
|***
|Best analyst for construction & engineering
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Chiho Kim
|Korea Investment & Securities
|***
|Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Narae Heo
|Korea Investment & Securities
|***
|Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Kyoung Ju Lee
|Korea Investment & Securities
|***
|Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Daniel Lee
|Korea Investment & Securities
|***
|Best analyst for financials (non-banking)
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Doosan Baek
|Korea Investment & Securities
|***
|Best analyst for healthcare
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Honggook (Kevin) Jin
|Korea Investment & Securities
|***
|Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Haneul Joung
|Korea Investment & Securities
|***
|Best analyst for insurance
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Taeho Yoon
|Korea Investment & Securities
|***
|Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Chiho Kim
|Korea Investment & Securities
|***
|Best analyst for real estate
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Chiho Kim
|Korea Investment & Securities
|***
|Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jay (Jongwoo) Yoo
|Korea Investment & Securities
|***
|Best analyst for software & internet services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Hoyoon Jung
|Korea Investment & Securities
|***
|Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Chulhee Cho
|Korea Investment & Securities
|***
|Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jong In Yang
|Korea Investment & Securities
|***
|Best analyst for transportation & logistics
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Gowoon Choi
|Korea Investment & Securities
|***
|Best analyst for utilities
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Gowoon Choi
|Korea Investment & Securities
|***
|Best salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Haechul Choi
|HSBC
|***
|2
|Hun Oh
|HSBC
|***
|3
|Charles An
|Korea Investment & Securities
|***
|Best sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Richard Bu
|Korea Investment & Securities
|***
|2
|Chloe Park
|Korea Investment & Securities
|***
|3
|Janice Choi
|Korea Investment & Securities
|***
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).