Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2019: Korea

December 27, 2019
Korea

Brokers

Best local brokerage
Rank Firm %
1 Korea Investment & Securities ***
2 Samsung Securities ***
3 NH Investment & Securities ***
Best for overall research
Rank Firm %
1 Korea Investment & Securities ***
2 HSBC ***
3 Samsung Securities ***
Best overall sales services
Rank Firm %
1 Korea Investment & Securities ***
2 HSBC ***
3 CLSA ***

Individuals

Best strategists
Rank Name Firm %
1 So Yeon Park Korea Investment & Securities  ***
Best economists
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jungwoo Park Korea Investment & Securities  ***
Best analyst for small/mid caps
Rank Name Firm %
1 Yoon Sang Lee Korea Investment & Securities  ***
Best analyst for automobiles & components
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jinwoo Kim Korea Investment & Securities  ***
Best analyst for banks
Rank Name Firm %
1 Doosan Baek Korea Investment & Securities  ***
Best analyst for construction & engineering
Rank Name Firm %
1 Chiho Kim Korea Investment & Securities  ***
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm %
1 Narae Heo Korea Investment & Securities  ***
Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm %
1 Kyoung Ju Lee Korea Investment & Securities  ***
Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm %
1 Daniel Lee Korea Investment & Securities  ***
Best analyst for financials (non-banking)
Rank Name Firm %
1 Doosan Baek Korea Investment & Securities  ***
Best analyst for healthcare
Rank Name Firm %
1 Honggook (Kevin) Jin Korea Investment & Securities  ***
Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Haneul Joung Korea Investment & Securities  ***
Best analyst for insurance
Rank Name Firm %
1 Taeho Yoon Korea Investment & Securities  ***
Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Chiho Kim Korea Investment & Securities  ***
Best analyst for real estate
Rank Name Firm %
1 Chiho Kim Korea Investment & Securities  ***
Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jay (Jongwoo) Yoo Korea Investment & Securities  ***
Best analyst for software & internet services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Hoyoon Jung Korea Investment & Securities  ***
Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Chulhee Cho Korea Investment & Securities  ***
Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jong In Yang Korea Investment & Securities  ***
Best analyst for transportation & logistics
Rank Name Firm %
1 Gowoon Choi Korea Investment & Securities  ***
Best analyst for utilities
Rank Name Firm %
1 Gowoon Choi Korea Investment & Securities  ***
Best salesperson
Rank Name Firm %
1 Haechul Choi HSBC  ***
2 Hun Oh HSBC  ***
3 Charles An Korea Investment & Securities  ***
Best sales trader
Rank Name Firm %
1 Richard Bu Korea Investment & Securities  ***
2 Chloe Park Korea Investment & Securities  ***
3 Janice Choi Korea Investment & Securities  ***

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).



Polls Asia PacificSouth KoreaAsiamoney Brokers PollSurveysAsiamoney
