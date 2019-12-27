Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2019: Korea

Expanded rankings and additional categories, including other comparative and bespoke data, are available for purchase. Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages.

To view the % scores please login or sign up for a free trial.

Click here for the rankings with % scores

Korea

Brokers

Best local brokerage Rank Firm % 1 Korea Investment & Securities *** 2 Samsung Securities *** 3 NH Investment & Securities *** Best for overall research Rank Firm % 1 Korea Investment & Securities *** 2 HSBC *** 3 Samsung Securities *** Best overall sales services Rank Firm % 1 Korea Investment & Securities *** 2 HSBC *** 3 CLSA ***

Individuals

Best strategists Rank Name Firm % 1 So Yeon Park Korea Investment & Securities *** Best economists Rank Name Firm % 1 Jungwoo Park Korea Investment & Securities *** Best analyst for small/mid caps Rank Name Firm % 1 Yoon Sang Lee Korea Investment & Securities *** Best analyst for automobiles & components Rank Name Firm % 1 Jinwoo Kim Korea Investment & Securities *** Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm % 1 Doosan Baek Korea Investment & Securities *** Best analyst for construction & engineering Rank Name Firm % 1 Chiho Kim Korea Investment & Securities *** Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm % 1 Narae Heo Korea Investment & Securities *** Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm % 1 Kyoung Ju Lee Korea Investment & Securities *** Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm % 1 Daniel Lee Korea Investment & Securities *** Best analyst for financials (non-banking) Rank Name Firm % 1 Doosan Baek Korea Investment & Securities *** Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm % 1 Honggook (Kevin) Jin Korea Investment & Securities *** Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm % 1 Haneul Joung Korea Investment & Securities *** Best analyst for insurance Rank Name Firm % 1 Taeho Yoon Korea Investment & Securities *** Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm % 1 Chiho Kim Korea Investment & Securities *** Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm % 1 Chiho Kim Korea Investment & Securities *** Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Jay (Jongwoo) Yoo Korea Investment & Securities *** Best analyst for software & internet services Rank Name Firm % 1 Hoyoon Jung Korea Investment & Securities *** Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Chulhee Cho Korea Investment & Securities *** Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm % 1 Jong In Yang Korea Investment & Securities *** Best analyst for transportation & logistics Rank Name Firm % 1 Gowoon Choi Korea Investment & Securities *** Best analyst for utilities Rank Name Firm % 1 Gowoon Choi Korea Investment & Securities *** Best salesperson Rank Name Firm % 1 Haechul Choi HSBC *** 2 Hun Oh HSBC *** 3 Charles An Korea Investment & Securities *** Best sales trader Rank Name Firm % 1 Richard Bu Korea Investment & Securities *** 2 Chloe Park Korea Investment & Securities *** 3 Janice Choi Korea Investment & Securities ***

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).