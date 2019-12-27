Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2019: Hedge fund services & prime broking
Hedge fund services & prime broking
|Regional best overall services to hedge funds
|2019
|Firm
|%
|1
|UBS
|***
|2
|Morgan Stanley
|***
|3
|HSBC
|***
|Regional best overall services in prime broking
|2019
|Firm
|%
|1
|UBS
|***
|2
|HSBC
|***
|3
|Morgan Stanley
|***