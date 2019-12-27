The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2019: Hedge fund services & prime broking

December 27, 2019
BP_19_Web
Results index

Hedge fund services & prime broking

Regional best overall services to hedge funds
2019 Firm %
1 UBS ***
2 Morgan Stanley ***
3 HSBC ***
Regional best overall services in prime broking
2019 Firm %
1 UBS ***
2 HSBC ***
3 Morgan Stanley ***



Asiamoney Brokers Poll
