Asiamoney Global RMB Poll 2020

Asiamoney’s ninth Global RMB poll generated responses from 1,682 institutions, showing the importance of the market even as China’s government shifts its focus to other policy priorities, particularly responding to trade threats from the US and steering the economy through the impact of the coronavirus.

The poll generated responses from around the world. The greatest number of responses unsurprisingly came from China, which represented 48.68% of the voting pool. Hong Kong accounted for 17.39% of total responses, Taiwan for 6.08%, the US for 4.71%, Japan for 4.08% and Singapore for 3.5%.

There were also votes from Australia, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, the UK and elsewhere.

Respondents were asked to nominate their top three services providers for RMB products and services in both the onshore and offshore markets. They were also asked to nominate their favoured service provider in a number of categories, including advisory, foreign exchange, transaction banking and bond syndication.