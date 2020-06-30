Asiamoney Global RMB Poll 2020: Results



Asiamoney’s ninth Global RMB poll got responses from 1,682 institutions, showing the importance of the market even as China’s government shifts its focus to other policy priorities, particularly responding to trade threats from the US and steering the economy through the impact of the coronavirus.

The poll generated responses from around the world. The greatest number of responses unsurprisingly came from China, which represented 48.68% of the voting pool. Hong Kong accounted for 17.39% of total responses, Taiwan for 6.08%, the US for 4.71%, Japan for 4.08% and Singapore for 3.5%.

There were also votes from Australia, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, the UK and elsewhere.

Respondents were asked to nominate their top three services providers for RMB products and services in both the onshore and offshore markets. They were also asked to nominate their favoured service provider in a number of categories, including advisory, foreign exchange, transaction banking and bond syndication.



Best overall global RMB products/services (global) 2020 2019 Firm % 1 1 HSBC 55.69% 2 3 Bank of China 8.67% 3 2 MUFG 7.52% 4 4 Bank of China (Hong Kong) 3.35% 5 5 ICBC 3.19% Top

Best overall offshore RMB products/services (offshore) 2020 2019 Firm % 1 1 HSBC 54.31% 2 2 MUFG 9.87% 3 3 Bank of China 7.48% 4 4 Bank of China (Hong Kong) 4.57% 5 - ICBC 2.53% Top

Best overall onshore RMB products/services (onshore - all providers) 2020 2019 Firm % 1 1 HSBC 57.06% 2 3 Bank of China 9.85% 3 2 MUFG 5.16% 4 4 ICBC 3.84% 5 - China Merchants Bank 3.61% Top

Best overall onshore RMB products/services (onshore - Chinese providers only) 2020 2019 Firm % 1 1 Bank of China 39.30% 2 2 ICBC 15.33% 3 5 China Merchants Bank 14.38% 4 3 China Construction Bank 10.40% 5 4 Agricultural Bank of China 9.86% Top

Client satisfaction scores (offshore)

Best CNH transaction banking and treasury management (offshore) 2020 Firm Score 1 HSBC 1.747 2 MUFG 1.683 3 Standard Chartered 1.203 4 Mizuho 0.963 5 Bank of China 0.952 Top

Best CNH derivatives (offshore) 2020 Firm Score 1 HSBC 1.722 2 Citi 1.318 3 MUFG 1.282 4 Agricultural Bank of China 1.219 5 Mizuho 1.068 Top

Best CNH research and analysis (offshore) 2020 Firm Score 1 Standard Chartered 1.953 2 HSBC 1.601 3 MUFG 1.410 4 Agricultural Bank of China 1.283 5 Citi 1.250 Top

Best syndication of CNH bonds (offshore) 2020 Firm Score 1 HSBC 1.803 2 Bank of China 1.110 3 China Merchants Bank 1.096 4 Standard Chartered 0.999 5 MUFG 0.981 Top

Best advisory (offshore) 2020 Firm Score 1 MUFG 1.894 2 Citi 1.802 3 Standard Chartered 1.736 4 HSBC 1.057 5 Mizuho 1.057 Top

Best in RMB foreign exchange (offshore) 2020 Firm Score 1 Citi 1.813 2 HSBC 1.608 3 MUFG 1.452 4 Bank of China 1.112 5 Agricultural Bank of China 0.964 Top

Best sales and solutions (offshore) 2020 Firm Score 1 HSBC 1.720 2 MUFG 1.514 3 Standard Chartered 1.251 4 ICBC 1.215 5 Citi 1.197 Top

Client satisfaction scores (onshore)

Best CNY transaction banking and treasury management (onshore) 2020 Firm Score 1 HSBC 1.798 2 Standard Chartered 1.408 3 China Construction Bank 1.292 4 Agricultural Bank of China 1.154 5 MUFG 0.973 Top

Best CNY derivatives (onshore) 2020 Firm Score 1 HSBC 1.825 2 China Construction Bank 1.219 3 Bank of China 1.118 4 MUFG 0.974 5 Standard Chartered 0.866 Top

Best CNY research and analysis (onshore) 2020 Firm Score 1 HSBC 1.915 2 MUFG 1.338 3 Agricultural Bank of China 0.902 4 Mizuho 0.867 5 Standard Chartered 0.843 Top

Best syndication of CNY bonds (onshore) 2020 Firm Score 1 HSBC 1.805 2 Standard Chartered 1.510 3 MUFG 1.372 4 China Merchants Bank 1.372 5 Mizuho 1.308 Top

Best advisory (onshore) 2020 Firm Score 1 HSBC 1.697 2 Standard Chartered 1.535 3 MUFG 1.310 4 China Merchants Bank 1.245 5 China Construction Bank 1.172 Top

Best in RMB foreign exchange (onshore) 2020 Firm Score 1 MUFG 1.604 2 HSBC 1.584 3 China Construction Bank 1.237 4 Bank of China 1.205 5 China Merchants Bank 1.148 Top