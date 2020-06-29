China Awards

Our benchmark surveys and awards will tell you how you and your competitors are rated by the industry, help you find the institutions best placed to handle your business, and can give you the edge you need when pitching to clients.
Best Transaction Banks in China
Transaction Bank of the Year: Bank of China
China’s corporates are growing fast – both domestically and in the international markets. This has presented a unique set of challenges for the institutions that provide core banking services to them. Asiamoney presents China’s best banks in payments, cash management and trade and supply chain finance.
Best Wealth Managers in China
As the wealth management industry deepens, here are the firms that stand out.
The country’s wealth management industry is slowly but surely moving from growing pains to growing opportunities. Asiamoney profiles the leaders in an increasingly competitive field.
Independent wealth management firms have sprung up in China in recent years to serve the fast-expanding wealthy population. While many of them are young with a limited product range and no proven expertise, a small handful have stood out in serving clients with a wide array of product offerings and a track record of generating steady investment returns.
China Gold Awards
Overall Best Gold Bank: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
The inaugural Asiamoney China Gold Awards seek to recognise Chinese banks that have excelled in serving corporate and retail clients in the gold market. In making our decisions, banks were asked to prove their credentials through a range of products and services, customer base and the introduction of innovative offerings.
China’s ABS Awards
The Chinese asset-backed securities market saw a boom in 2019, marked by relentless innovation and cutthroat competition. The winners of Asiamoney’s second China ABS awards have driven this growth.
China’s asset-backed securitization market, already the largest in Asia, still has plenty more room for growth. The winners of Asiamoney’s China ABS awards are helping to push that expansion – one deal at a time.
China Green Finance Awards
Which banks and other service providers continue to lead the charge in China green finance?
China’s initial attempts to address environmental improvements were met with considerable scepticism. But its banks have embraced the challenge much faster than its industrial companies. These new Asiamoney awards recognize the financial institutions and individuals that have done the most to promote China’s booming green-finance market over the last year.
China Private Banking Awards
How do China's private banks handle the increasing amount of wealth that is generated outside the country?
As ever in this country, the numbers are extraordinary – whether it’s rate of growth or just the overall total. But Asiamoney has identified China’s best banks in 2018 to help high net-worth individuals with planning, diversification and wealth transfer.
China Retail Banking Awards
In a challenging market, some have been nimble in transforming themselves in to winners, often through good use of technology.
China’s retail banks must overcome their own inertia and challenges from fintech if they are to maintain profitability.