Bank of China
LATEST ARTICLES
Polls
Asiamoney Global RMB Poll 2020: Results
June 29, 2020
Asiamoney
Asia unprepared for end of Libor
January 15, 2020
Northeast Asia
Bank of China: Outward bound
September 26, 2019
Awards
New Silk Road Finance Awards 2019: Overall winners
September 25, 2019
Awards
New Silk Road Finance Awards 2019: South Asia
September 25, 2019
Awards
Asiamoney Best Transaction Banks in China 2019
June 28, 2019
Asiamoney
Asiamoney Global RMB Poll 2019: Results
June 28, 2019
Northeast Asia
Asiamoney China Private Banking Awards 2019
March 25, 2019
Northeast Asia
Bank of China aims big in little Sri Lanka
Elliot Wilson
,
March 19, 2019
Northeast Asia
Mongolia fends off Chinese bank suitors
Elliot Wilson
,
December 18, 2018
Northeast Asia
Corporate and investment banking: Competition rises in China
September 28, 2018
Awards
Asiamoney best bank awards 2018: Hong Kong
June 27, 2018
Awards
Asiamoney Best Bank Awards 2017: China
July 02, 2017
