Asiamoney Global RMB Poll

ABOUT THE GLOBAL RMB POLL

**The 2020 poll has now closed for voting. The information below is for reference only. Results will be published in Issue Two (June 2020) of Asiamoney.**

The 2020 Global RMB Poll runs from 2 March to 27 March. Corporations, financial institutions and investors from around the world that have used renminbi services are invited to participate. The survey questionnaire will take around 5 minutes to complete and is available in the following languages.

English | Simplified Chinese | Traditional Chinese

For enquiries and past results, please contact Harris Fan at harris.fan@asiamoney.com or +852-2912-8037.

The Global RMB Poll 2020 – An introduction

What is it?

Asiamoney’s Global RMB Poll is one of the region’s most comprehensive client-oriented polls for assessing RMB services. The online poll covers a range of renminbi services such as cash management, financing, investments, research, and etc., as well as featuring Best Overall category for the bank that demonstrates excellence across all services. The poll results rank the providers of these services based upon valid votes received; results will be published in issue two (June) of Asiamoney.

Who participates?

Corporations, financial institutions and investors from across the globe that have used RMB services during the past year are welcomed to participate in the poll to rate their banks and give feedback on the quality of the RMB services provided.

Why is the poll important?

The growth of global RMB services means it is important to gauge banks and what they offer. We have designed a short but effective poll to achieve this. Feedback from clients via the poll, presented in the published results, provides a good indication of the strengths and weaknesses of each bank across the global RMB services they offer.

Banks can see from the ranks where they are placed in relation to competitors and therefore gain holistic insights on how the market sees them.

Ranks can also be broken down through several categories, for example by client industry or FX transaction volumes from a specific country, thus providing enhanced analytical insights for specific market and client segments.

How does it work?

Respondents simply select up to three banks that they use in each of the offshore (CNH) and onshore (CNY) markets; ranking them 1st, 2nd and 3rd (please see questionnaire) using a dropdown menu. Banks nominated 1st receive three points, banks nominated 2nd receive two points and banks placed 3rd receive one point. Points are then aggregated for each bank to produce a final ranking score for the CNH, CNY, and global RMB markets.

Additionally, respondents will be asked to rate the products and services used for each bank they’ve voted for.

Note: Only foreign entities (WOFEs, JVs) engaging in cross-border RMB transactions qualify for voting in the CNY market.

Personal and corporate information are crucial and should be inputted accurately and completely in the questionnaire; such information is required to verify the truthfulness of responses during auditing and is protected by Asiamoney and the Euromoney Group of Companies. Respondents will receive a validation email from Asiamoney after they have submitted the poll, and respondents need to click on the validation link to complete the voting process.

How reliable are the results?

The Global RMB Poll is growing and our coverage includes a wide range of corporates and financial institutions across various industries. The sampling universe is expanding to provide an accurate indication of the global RMB market. Like other Asiamoney polls, the Global RMB Poll includes an auditing process which verifies that respondents really did complete the poll. As part of this auditing process Asiamoney may contact individual respondents via telephone or email to ensure responses are validated.

Asiamoney pays attention to unusual voting behaviour and suspicious personal/corporate details, and will investigate any possible cases of fraud. If there irregularities are found, the votes will be invalidated and violating parties may face blacklisting.

How safe are the personal details and poll data?

Voter confidentiality is strictly protected, with information pertaining to respondents and how they voted being stringently guarded, unless explicit permission has been given by the voter for their identity to be disclosed.