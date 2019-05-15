The Asia's Outstanding Companies Poll is designed to acknowledge the listed companies that have excelled in areas such as financial performance, management team excellence, IR activities and CSR initiatives.

Over 824 fund managers, buy-side analysts, bankers and research analysts took part in the voting which concluded on 12 July. In total, over 4,004 votes were received for publically listed companies across 12 markets in Asia. The results recognise 153 companies as being the most outstanding for their sectors and in their market.