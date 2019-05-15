The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

The Asia's Outstanding Companies Poll is designed to acknowledge the listed companies that have excelled in areas such as financial performance, management team excellence, IR activities and CSR initiatives.

Over 824 fund managers, buy-side analysts, bankers and research analysts took part in the voting which concluded on 12 July. In total, over 4,004 votes were received for publically listed companies across 12 markets in Asia. The results recognise 153 companies as being the most outstanding for their sectors and in their market.

Asia's Outstanding Companies Poll 2020: Vote Now
May 15, 2019
Asiamoney invites fund managers, buy-side analysts, as well as bankers and ratings agencies to participate in the 2020 Asia’s Outstanding Companies Poll.
