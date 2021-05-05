The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

PollsAsia's Outstanding Companies Poll

Asia's Outstanding Companies Poll Voting

Asiamoney invites fund managers, buy-side analysts, as well as bankers and ratings agencies to participate in the 2021 Asia’s Outstanding Companies Poll.

VOTING BEGINS MONDAY, 24 MAY 2021
Voting ends Friday, 16 July 2021.

The aim of this poll is to identify and give recognition to Asia’s most outstanding listed companies in each market and sector.

Voters are asked to consider a company’s overall performance including its financial reporting, management team, investor relations and CSR initiatives.

Voter confidentiality is strictly protected.

The results of this poll will be published in issue three (September 2021).

For enquiries, please contact Harris Fan at harris.fan@asiamoney.com or +852-2912-8037.

