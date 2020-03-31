The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Polls

Trade Finance Survey

Asiamoney’s 2019 Cash Management Survey rankings are derived from the votes collected in Euromoney’s global Cash Management Survey which ran from April 4 to May 17, 2019. The survey received over 25,000 valid responses with separate questionnaires for corporations and financial institutions. Asiamoney ranked the top overall banks including an Asia banks only ranking in 16 different Asian jurisdictions as part of our 18th annual cash management survey of cash managers, treasurers, and financial officers.

Asiamoney Trade Finance Survey
Trade Finance Survey 2020.jpg
More Information
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree