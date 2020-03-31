Trade Finance Survey

Asiamoney’s 2019 Cash Management Survey rankings are derived from the votes collected in Euromoney’s global Cash Management Survey which ran from April 4 to May 17, 2019. The survey received over 25,000 valid responses with separate questionnaires for corporations and financial institutions. Asiamoney ranked the top overall banks including an Asia banks only ranking in 16 different Asian jurisdictions as part of our 18th annual cash management survey of cash managers, treasurers, and financial officers.