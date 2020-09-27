Four inspirational women in finance

Asiamoney has selected four senior women who have overcome multiple hurdles to rise in Asia’s highly competitive banking industry. Their stories illustrate not just their own strengths, but also shed light on how the sector is tackling gender imbalance.
Tan Su Shan has worked in some of the biggest banks in the world’s busiest financial centres. Her varied experience has proved crucial in making her voice heard in a male-dominated industry.
Angel Ng has spent more than two decades working at Citi. She has now become a key role model for women in Hong Kong.
Carrie Chen learned long ago that she could prosper in her career without trying to beat male bankers at their own game.
Japan’s banking system is a tough place to work for ambitious women. But Kathy Matsui shows it is possible to rise to the top.