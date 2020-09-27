The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Four inspirational women in finance

Asiamoney has selected four senior women who have overcome multiple hurdles to rise in Asia’s highly competitive banking industry. Their stories illustrate not just their own strengths, but also shed light on how the sector is tackling gender imbalance.

