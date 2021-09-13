The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
WiF banner NO WORDS 2000x380.png

WOMEN IN FINANCE 2021

Citi sponsor logo for AM.jpg

Rock-climbing-canyon-Getty-960x535.jpg
Supplements
C-suite talk: The view from the top
Rashmi Kumar, September 13, 2021
How are women in the banking industry paving the way for the next crop of female leaders? Asiamoney speaks to a handful of C-suite executives about their career paths and the advice they have for the younger generation.
Interview With Sima Kamil Head Of Corporate And Investment Banking At Habib Bank Ltd.
Supplements
The gamekeeper: Sima Kamil
Eric Ellis, September 13, 2021
Asiamoney has selected two senior women who have advanced in Asia’s highly competitive banking industry. Their stories throw light on how the sector is tackling gender diversity.
gender-female-male-icons-link-free-960.jpg
Supplements
The missing link: Male allies step up
Morgan Davis, September 13, 2021
Men are increasingly championing the issue of diversity in banking and helping more women get a seat at the table. But their work is only just beginning.
Stacey Lacy Citi_960.jpg
Supplements
The pioneer: Stacey Lacy
Rashmi Kumar, September 13, 2021
Eriko_Suzuki_Miwa_Seki,_Kathy_Matsui_Yumiko_Murakami_960x535.jpg
Supplements
The women catalyzing Japan’s ESG boom
William Pesek, September 13, 2021
Sri-Mulyani-Indrawati-podium-Getty-960.jpg
Supplements
Indonesia’s female bankers show Asia how it’s done
William Pesek, September 13, 2021
women-faceless-art-Getty-960.jpg
Supplements
LGBTQ: The invisible women in banking
Morgan Davis, September 13, 2021
silhouette-663589_1920_-960.jpg
Supplements
Banks in Asia build for the future
Rashmi Kumar, September 13, 2021
Pimolpa Suntichok Deutsche Bank_960x535.jpg
Supplements
Thai banks move up the ranks
Ben Davies, September 13, 2021
Tsai Ing-wen Campaigns as Taiwan Election Approaches
Supplements
Taiwan sets example for diversity in Asia
Jonathan Breen, September 13, 2021
Asia-woman-crossroads-iStock-960.jpg
Supplements
Asia: Diversity push picks up
September 13, 2021
steps-colours-arrow-Getty-960x535.jpg
Supplements
Covid and diversity: Pandemic paves the way for flexible work at banks
Rashmi Kumar, September 12, 2021
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree