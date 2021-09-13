WOMEN IN FINANCE 2021

How are women in the banking industry paving the way for the next crop of female leaders? Asiamoney speaks to a handful of C-suite executives about their career paths and the advice they have for the younger generation.
Asiamoney has selected two senior women who have advanced in Asia’s highly competitive banking industry. Their stories throw light on how the sector is tackling gender diversity.
Men are increasingly championing the issue of diversity in banking and helping more women get a seat at the table. But their work is only just beginning.