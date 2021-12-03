Cambodia's best domestic bank 2021: ABA Bank

ABA Bank

ABA Bank’s 25th anniversary year did not go according to plan, as Covid-19 ravaged the global economy and starved Cambodia of the tourism and trade flows that are the nation’s lifeblood.

But chief executive Askhat Azhikhanov and the top managers at Cambodia’s leading private institution managed to excel in the 2020-2021 pandemic era. During Asiamoney’s latest awards period, ABA succeeded in strengthening its position in the local market, making it a standout among the country's top commercial banks, and our choice for best domestic bank.

It helps that Azhikhanov’s team achieved its long-term goal of offering the entire spectrum of services to a range of customer segments, from individuals and large businesses to micro-businesses and the all-important small and medium-sized enterprises.

Cambodia is still a nation where most of the population is unbanked, financial literacy is low by regional standards and infrastructure is poor. Yet its commercial banking universe is larger and more competitive than meets the eye, with more than 50 institutions vying for the loyalty of 16 million people.

ABA,