The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC

Polls

Asiamoney Global RMB Poll 2020 logo
Polls
Asiamoney Global RMB Poll 2020: Results
June 29, 2020
Asiamoney has once again polled corporations, financial institutions and investors to identify the best service providers in the renminbi market.
Latest Asiamoney Polls
  • AM Cash Management Survey 2019 logo
    Cash Management Survey
    September 02, 2020
    Asiamoney’s 2019 Cash Management Survey rankings are derived from the votes collected in Euromoney’s global Cash Management Survey which ran from April 4 to May 17, 2019.
  • Trade Finance Survey 2020.jpg
    Trade Finance Survey
    September 02, 2020
    Asiamoney’s 2019 Cash Management Survey rankings are derived from the votes collected in Euromoney’s global Cash Management Survey which ran from April 4 to May 17, 2019.
  • Asiamoney Foreign Exchange Survey 2019 logo
    Asiamoney Foreign Exchange Survey
    September 02, 2020
    The Asiamoney Foreign Exchange Survey (in conjunction with Euromoney) will be published in Issue Three of Asiamoney, September 2019.
  • Asia's Outstanding Companies Poll logo 2019
    Asia's Outstanding Companies Poll
    September 02, 2020
    The Asia's Outstanding Companies Poll is designed to acknowledge the listed companies that have excelled in areas such as financial performance, management team excellence, IR activities and CSR initiatives.
  • Asiamoney's Brokers Poll 2019 logo
    Asiamoney's Brokers Poll
    September 02, 2020
    The 30th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part.
  • global RMB 2020.jpg
    Asiamoney Global RMB Poll
    September 02, 2020
    The 2020 Global RMB Poll runs from 2 March to 27 March. Corporations, financial institutions and investors from around the world that have used renminbi services are invited to participate. The survey questionnaire will take around 5 minutes to complete and is available in the following languages.
Latest Asiamoney Survey Articles
Load More
Section Title
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree