Top Stories
It has been a pattern in Indonesia for the best part of 15 years: whenever southeast Asia’s largest economy is engulfed in crisis, it turns to Indonesia's minister of finance – but she has never faced a challenge like this.
-
Chinese issuers responded to Covid-19 by selling bonds that were designed to help fight the pandemic – in reality, only a fraction of the money raised was used to tackle problems created by the virus.
-
Family offices in China have grown from practically nothing 15 years ago to a hyper-competitive industry now. Zhang Yong, a former private banker who set up one of the country’s biggest multi-family offices, shows how the market has developed.
Most governments in Asia have resorted to some form of economic shock therapy, but there is only so much the monetary and fiscal authorities can do.
Asiamoney has once again polled corporations, financial institutions and investors to identify the best service providers in the renminbi market.