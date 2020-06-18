The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Indonesia finance: Sri Mulyani Indrawati makes sense of Covid-19
Eric Ellis, June 18, 2020
It has been a pattern in Indonesia for the best part of 15 years: whenever southeast Asia’s largest economy is engulfed in crisis, it turns to Indonesia's minister of finance – but she has never faced a challenge like this.
Chinese bonds: Issuers cloud the meaning of default
Addison Gong, June 18, 2020
Covid hurts Taiwan lending
June 18, 2020
Finance: Hong Kong finds new ways to work
June 18, 2020
Taiwan banking: Despite global woes, CTBC stays international
Jonathan Breen, June 16, 2020
Asia and coronavirus: The road to health
June 18, 2020
Most governments in Asia have resorted to some form of economic shock therapy, but there is only so much the monetary and fiscal authorities can do.
Coronavirus and finance: Living through history
April 16, 2020
Coronavirus: Digital banking is no longer optional
Matthew Thomas, April 14, 2020
Asian exchanges: Taking stock
January 15, 2020
Treasury
Asiamoney Best Transaction Banks in China 2020
June 29, 2020
Transaction Bank of the Year: Bank of China
Asiamoney China Green Finance Awards 2020
June 29, 2020
Asiamoney China Gold Awards 2020
June 29, 2020
Asiamoney China Best Wealth Managers 2020
June 29, 2020
Asiamoney Global RMB Poll 2020: Results
June 29, 2020
Asiamoney has once again polled corporations, financial institutions and investors to identify the best service providers in the renminbi market.
Trade Finance Survey 2020: Asia results
March 31, 2020
Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2019: The people who left their mark
January 14, 2020
Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2019: HSBC proves its mettle
January 14, 2020
