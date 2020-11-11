Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2018 Methodology

Asiamoney’s 29th annual Brokers Poll is scheduled for launch on 4th June. We invite senior institutional investors from around the world to assess their sell-side banks and brokerage firms for Asian equities.

The detailed results will be published online in December; full and bespoke data are available for purchase and released in early November.

METHODOLOGY & CATEGORIES:

The poll features the following 16 geographic sections:

Regional (Asia ex-Australia & Japan) Korea Australia Malaysia China (A & B shares) Pakistan China (H-shares, Red chips, P-shares) Philippines Hong Kong (local, non-China) Singapore India Taiwan Indonesia Thailand Japan Vietnam

1) REGIONAL (ASIA EX-AUSTRALIA & JAPAN) SECTION

To qualify for the regional categories, firms, analysts and sales personnel need to receive votes from three or more sovereign countries/independent markets, where more than 40% of their votes come from investors based outside their home territory, to reflect that they are truly regional. For such purposes Hong Kong is not considered a sovereign country/independent market but an extension of the mainland China market. For example, for Chinese banks/brokers and their staff to be considered regional, more than 40% of their nominations for any particular category must originate from outside China and Hong Kong.

Regional Equity Sales

Best overall regional brokerages for sales services

Best regional sales people

Best regional sales traders

Best regional brokerages for execution

Overall regional research for Asia (ex Australia & Japan) as voted by most active traders*

Overall regional sales for Asia (ex Australia & Japan) as voted by most active traders*

* Asiamoney will tabulate ranks for these two categories using data from respondents: who previously have passed Asiamoney Brokers Poll auditing in 2017; nominated several banks/brokers in both 2017 and 2018 Broker Polls; are featured in client lists from various banks/brokers; whose firms have over US$2 billion in annual trading volume; whose firms have over US$501 million in AUM.

Regional Equity Research

The sectors covered are those most widely invested in – please refer to the below classifications for industry definitions.

Strategist

Economist

Quantitative/technical analyst

Automobiles & components analyst

Banks analyst

Casinos analyst

Consumer discretionary analyst

Consumer staples analyst

Diversified financials analyst

Energy analyst

Healthcare analyst

Industrial (conglomerates/capital goods) analyst

Insurance analyst

Materials analyst

Real estate analyst

Semiconductors & semiconductor equipment analyst

Software, internet & service analyst

Technology hardware & equipment analyst

Telecommunication services analyst

Utilities analyst

Most independent research brokerage

2) HEDGE FUND SECTION

Best for overall services in hedge fund

Best bespoke research

Best for depth and quality of inventory for stock loan

Best for idea generation

Best overall client service/ coverage

Best sales coverage - cash

Best trading execution – cash

Best trading execution – derivatives

3) PRIME BROKING SECTION

Best for overall services in prime broking

Best bespoke solutions for prime broking

Best client service for prime broking

Best for capital introduction

Best for customized reporting

Best for futures

Best for quantitative research

Best pricing for prime broking

Best product innovation for prime broking

Best risk management advisory services

4) EQUITY DERIVATIVES SECTION

Best overall provider for equity derivatives

Best after-sales services, including settlements and back-office

Best electronic trading/ online platform

Best for broadest product range

Best ideas and most innovative products

Best pricing and execution capabilities

Best research and market coverage

Best structuring capabilities taking into account client requirements

Best training and educational support

5) COUNTRY/MARKET SECTION

Best local brokerage

Most improved brokerage, across both research & sales, over the last 12 months

Equity Sales

Best brokerage for sales trading

Best execution

Best overall sales service

Best sales persons

Best sales traders

Corporate Access

Best for events and/or conferences

Best for roadshows and company visits

Equity Research

Best analysts per sector

Best research coverage for strategy, macroeconomics, small caps and each of the weighted and most frequently traded industries in that market

Best overall research

Best empirical/grassroots research

Most independent research brokerage

6) CALCULATION OF RESULTS

Points for place

For all categories, a first place vote rewards three points; second place two points and third place one point.

“One firm - one vote”

To avoid any one institution having more influence than others of equal size, multiple responses are fractioned according to the total number received from that one institution.

Asset size weightings

Each response is weighted according to the institution’s approximate asset size (total unleveraged Asian equity funds under management) in Asia-Pacific. Hedge fund firms will be weighted at six times their assets to reflect their higher turnover rate. The following table details the weightings according to asset size:

Asset size ($million) Multiplied by <50 0.5 50 - 200 1 201 - 500 4 501 - 2,000 8 2,001 - 5,000 12 5,001 - 10,000 16 >10,000 20

Rankings for overall combined regional research & sales, overall regional research, and overall regional sales

For the Asia (ex-Australia & Japan) rankings a domestic market weighting system is used to compare brokerages as a whole in the region. The rationale is that the importance of markets varies across the region, so the points a brokerage receives in major markets should be weighted more than the points it receives in smaller markets. The MSCI AC Asia ex-Japan index was used as a guide to achieve this. A similar sector weighting system is used to address the importance of the sectors within the region. Please refer to the following tables for a mathematical breakdown:

Weightings for the Overall Research Rankings Regional (All) 30.00% Multiplied by Strategy 3.00% 0.48 Economics 2.00% 0.32 Quantitative 1.00% 0.16 Automobiles & Components 3.21% 0.12 Banks 15.37% 0.59 Casinos & Gaming 1.44% 0.06 Consumer Discretionary 4.42% 0.17 Consumer Staples 4.76% 0.18 Diversified Financials 2.78% 0.11 Energy 4.28% 0.16 Health Care 2.83% 0.11 Industrials 5.57% 0.21 Insurance 5.36% 0.21 Materials 4.58% 0.18 Real Estate 5.83% 0.22 Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment 6.43% 0.25 Software, Internet & Services 16.24% 0.62 Technology Hardware & Equipment 8.89% 0.34 Telecommunication Services 3.92% 0.15 Transportation 1.22% 0.05 Utilities 2.87% 0.11 Market (All) 70.00% Multiplied by China (H-shares, Red chips, P-chips) 34.43% 3.86 Hong Kong (Local, non-China) 11.18% 1.25 India 9.75% 1.09 Indonesia 2.39% 0.27 Korea 17.45% 1.95 Malaysia 2.90% 0.32 Pakistan 0.10% 0.01 Philippines 1.15% 0.13 Singapore 4.23% 0.47 Taiwan 13.63% 1.53 Thailand 2.79% 0.31 Total 100.00% Weightings for the Overall Sales Rankings Regional 30.00% Multiplied by Overall sales services 30.00% 4.8 Market (All) 70.00% Multiplied by China (H-shares, Red chips, P-chips) 34.43% 3.86 Hong Kong (Local, non-China) 11.18% 1.25 India 9.75% 1.09 Indonesia 2.39% 0.27 Korea 17.45% 1.95 Malaysia 2.90% 0.32 Pakistan 0.10% 0.01 Philippines 1.15% 0.13 Singapore 4.23% 0.47 Taiwan 13.63% 1.53 Thailand 2.79% 0.31 Total 100.00%

The scores for Australia, China (A&B share) and Japan Overall Combined Research & Sales are calculated by simply adding together the scores from the categories of Best Overall Research and Best Overall Sales Service in each of these independent markets.

Research sector classifications:

SECTOR INDUSTRY AUTOMOBILES & COMPONENTS AUTO COMPONENTS AUTOMOBILES BANKS COMMERCIAL BANKS THRIFTS & MORTGAGE FINANCE CASINOS & GAMING CASINOS & GAMING CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY HOUSEHOLD DURABLES LEISURE EQUIPMENT & PRODUCTS TEXTILES, APPAREL & LUXURY GOODS HOTELS, RESTAURANTS & LEISURE DIVERSIFIED CONSUMER SERVICES MEDIA DISTRIBUTORS INTERNET & CATALOG RETAIL MULTILINE RETAIL SPECIALTY RETAIL CONSUMER STAPLES FOOD & STAPLES RETAILING BEVERAGES FOOD PRODUCTS TOBACCO HOUSEHOLD PRODUCTS PERSONAL PRODUCTS DIVERSIFIED FINANCIALS DIVERSIFIED FINANCIAL SERVICES CONSUMER FINANCE CAPITAL MARKETS ENERGY ENERGY EQUIPMENT & SERVICES OIL, GAS & CONSUMABLE FUELS HEALTH CARE HEALTH CARE EQUIPMENT & SUPPLIES HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS & SERVICES HEALTH CARE TECHNOLOGY BIOTECHNOLOGY PHARMACEUTICALS LIFE SCIENCES TOOLS & SERVICES INDUSTRIALS

(CONGLOMERATES/CAPITAL GOODS) AEROSPACE & DEFENSE BUILDING PRODUCTS CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT INDUSTRIAL CONGLOMERATES MACHINERY TRADING COMPANIES & DISTRIBUTORS INSURANCE INSURANCE MATERIALS CHEMICALS CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS CONTAINERS & PACKAGING METALS & MINING PAPER & FOREST PRODUCTS REAL ESTATE REAL ESTATE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS (REITS) REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT & DEVELOPMENT SEMICONDUCTORS &

SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & PRODUCTS SEMICONDUCTORS & SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT SOFTWARE, INTERNET & SERVICES INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES IT SERVICES SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE & EQUIPMENT COMMUNICATIONS EQUIPMENT COMPUTERS & PERIPHERALS ELECTRONIC EQUIPMENT, INSTRUMENTS & COMPONENTS OFFICE ELECTRONICS TELECOMMUMICATION SERVICES DIVERSIFIED TELECOMMUNICATION SERVICES WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATION SERVICES TRANSPORTATION AIR FREIGHT & LOGISTICS AIRLINES MARINE ROAD & RAIL TRANSPORTATION INFRASTRUCTURE UTILITIES ELECTRIC UTILITIES GAS UTILITIES MULTI-UTILITIES WATER UTILITIES INDEPENDENT POWER PRODUCERS & ENERGY TRADERS

7) VERIFICATION & AUDITING

Several working days after completing the poll, some respondents may receive a validation email from Asiamoney. Respondents are required to click on a validation link in this email to confirm their vote. Failing to do so may lead to their votes being nullified. If a respondent doesn't validate their vote by e-mail, Asiamoney will follow up and attempt to verify by other means.

Asiamoney will investigate and audit individual responses; responses suspected of being fraudulent will be nullified and violating parties will be prohibited from participating in future Asiamoney Polls.

Please direct inquiries to Harris Fan by e-mail at harris.fan@asiamoney.com or by telephone at +852 2912 8037.

Disclaimer

This Disclaimer is in addition to our Terms and Conditions as available on our website and shall not supersede or otherwise affect those Terms and Conditions.

This poll is not based on scientific or representative samples. As set out in our Methodology, The results of the poll and other related information have been obtained from various opinion-based sources and have not been independently or professionally verified. The results of the poll are therefore statements of opinion of participants of the poll as of the date of participation and not statements of fact.

The information in this poll is provided on an “as is” basis. Your use or reliance on such information, including the results of the poll, is therefore at your sole risk. Neither we, nor any of our providers of information, make any representations or warranties, express or implied as to the accuracy, content, currentness, timeliness, reliability, completeness or fitness for a particular purpose of any information published in this poll. Neither our company, nor any of our officers, employees or representatives shall be liable to any person for any losses or damages incurred, suffered or arising as a result of use or reliance on the results or other information contained in this poll, howsoever arising, including but not limited to any direct, indirect, consequential, punitive, incidental, special or similar damage, losses or expenses.

We are not an investment advisor, a financial advisor or a securities broker. The information published has been prepared solely for informational and educational purposes and is not intended for trading purposes or to address your particular requirements. Such information is intended to be available for your general information and is not intended to be relied upon by users in making (or refraining from making) any specific investment or other decisions.