Refer to the Contacts or Frequently Asked Questions below to answer your query or to find appropriate contact information.
Customer services
Before contacting the Customer services team, who may not always be the best point of contact for your question, you may find the answer to your query below. If not, contact our customer services team by email (preferred for best service) or call us on +44(0)20 7779 8610.
Advertising
To find out more about advertising opportunities in Asiamoney magazine and Euromoney.com, please complete this form and we will reply to your enquiry. Our media pack is available for download here.
Survey and research queries/Asiamoney Insight
Euromoney's survey team produces reliable industry benchmarks, rankings and analysis on core financial services, including cash management, trade finance, fixed income research and foreign exchange. View our surveys here. Contact Ben Stevens for survey and data enquiries or Vivian Grossi for process or policy questions.
More information about Asiamoney Insight
Survey and award logos
Jobs - work with us
If you are interested in applying please Submit your CV
Our postal address
8 Bouverie Street
London
EC4Y 8AX
United Kingdom
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Who do I contact if I have a question about my subscription?
If you have any questions regarding your subscription please contact us using the details below:
Customer Services
Euromoney Institutional Investor plc
PO Box 18083
London
EC4V 5JS
United Kingdom
Customerservices@euromoneyplc.com
Telephone: +44(0)207 779 8610
Fax +44(0)207 779 8602
Please be sure to include your name and subscription number and magazine title to allow us to quickly retrieve your subscription details.
2. Where can I find my Subscription number?
Your subscription number appears on the address label of your print copy. It can also be found on your invoice and receipt, it will start with MEM 000
3. How do I change the delivery address of my print subscription or my username (email address)?
We require all address changes, including individual names and email address to be submitted in writing. This can be via email, fax or by post. Our contact details are as follows:
Customer Services
Euromoney Institutional Investor plc
PO Box 18083
London
EC4V 5JS
United Kingdom
Customerservices@euromoneyplc.com
Telephone: +44(0)207 779 8610
Fax +44(0)207 779 8602
Please state the old address and the new address and most importantly the subscription number to allow us to retrieve and change your details.
4. I am missing a copy of the magazine, how do I claim?
Please note, our period to claim a missing issue is within the last 3 cover dates, this is to ensure we have the issues in stock and also so we can look into the distribution. Please contact Customer Services, stating the subscription number, magazine and the cover date of the issue you are missing and we will investigate.
5. How do I order a Back Issue?
All articles are available on the archive section online, if you wish to purchase a past issue of the magazine, please contact Austin Ou Yang (+44 (0)20 7779 8531) with the date of the issue you require.
6. Can I access my online subscription from more than one computer?
Your account allows you to log in from any computer, but access is limited to one use at a time. If you would like a multi-user subscription, please contact Austin Ou Yang (+44 (0)20 7779 8531)
7. I’ve forgotten my password or username?
Your username will be the email address you signed up with. If you have forgotten your password, use the "Forgot Password?" link to request a password reset.
If you have forgotten the email address you registered with, please contact Customer Services, quoting your subscription number and the full name of the subscriber. For security reasons the login details can only be sent to the registered email address.
1. How many people can log in using one subscription?
Subscriptions purchased via the website or our hotline/telesales teams are 'single user' licences, unless otherwise stated. More information on this can be found in our Terms and Conditions. For group subscriptions and multiple user logins, or if you are unsure whether your company holds a group subscription, please contact Austin Ou Yang (+44 (0)20 7779 8531)
2. I am unable to log into the website. What do I do?
- Check that your details are correct. Your username will be the email address you signed up with, and you may request a password reset if you can't recall your password. If you don't know the email address you registered with, If you have forgotten the email address you registered with, please contact Customer Services, quoting your subscription number and the full name of the subscriber. For security reasons the login details can only be sent to the registered email address.
- Type in your login details rather than copying and pasting them. Sometimes an extra space or character can be picked up when copying login information, which may cause the login to fail.
- Contact customer services. They will be able to check your details and assist with your login.
1. I am a paid subscriber to Euromoney magazine. Are my details already registered for euromoney.com?
If you provided an email address upon subscribing, yes. If not, you have not yet been assigned login details. If you are a paid subscriber and do not yet have access, or have misplaced your login details, please contact customer services and we will arrange this for you. One subscription = one euromoney.com login. Subscribe online or contact Austin Ou Yang (+44 (0)20 7779 8531) if you are interested in purchasing further subscriptions or for group multiple logins.
2. How can I get a copy of Euromoney content? Can I copy it from the website?
All content on this site subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. ©Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC. Content is protected and should not be copied from this site. To order reprints of articles please contact us.
3. What is included in my subscription?
A subscription to Euromoney includes:
- Printed magazine:
During your subscription period, you will receive your hard copy of Euromoney magazine along with our supplements. You may subscribe for a period of 12 months, 24 months, or 36 months.
- Full online access:
Online access to the full range of content from euromoney.com including: news, analysis, interviews, features, reports, polls & awards and the archive. Your subscription brings you unlimited annual access to euromoney.com (one subscription = one euromoney.com login) for the time period you have subscribed for. You may subscribe for a period of 12 months, 24 months, or 36 months. Contact Austin Ou Yang (+44 (0)20 7779 8531) if you are interested in purchasing further subscriptions or for group multiple logins.
- Surveys and awards:
Access the full results of Euromoney’s benchmark surveys and awards, of which there are around 20 each year including the prestigious Private Banking Awards and Awards for Excellence.
- RSS feeds:
Tailored RSS news feeds direct to your desktop. RSS allows you to keep track of the latest stories on euromoney.com.
- News and features by email:
Personalise your news email notifications to receive relevant editorial emails.
- Archive:
Access Euromoney’s archive of news, comment, analysis, reports and more to follow over ten years of factors that affect your business today. Our full archive dates to 1996, and you may access articles from as far back as 1986 when using our search function.
4. What are the current subscription rates?
The standard one year rates are £885 / US$1150 / €970. However, you can save on the price of your subscription by signing up to a 2 year subscription and more when you sign up for a 3 year subscription.
5. How can I pay for my subscription?
You may pay for your subscription online by credit card (Visa, Mastercard, American Express) or by requesting an invoice. The invoice will state payment options, including details of cheque and bank transfers. Online access will be granted upon receipt of payment; so for immediate access, pay by credit card.
If you wish to speak with someone on our subscription team, contact James Anderson (+44 (0)20 7779 7216).
6. What shall appear on my credit card statement for my subscription?
If payment is taken online your statement will have the reference –"EUROMONEY ONLINE TRAN LONDON"
Otherwise it will show - “Euromoney Inst.Investor PLC London UK”
For payments made to an Agency please contact the Agency directly.
7. When will my subscription start and finish?
This information can be found on your receipt. Alternatively please contact Customer Services.
8. What is the difference between a “free trial” and a “subscriber”?
Euromoney subscribers have exclusive and unlimited access to Euromoney.com. Free trials offer limited access to the site for a period set by the publisher, and do not include survey or award results.
9. How do I confirm my expiry date?
This can be found on your receipt, which will state the period of your subscription. You will have received a written receipt by post after your payment has been processed. Alternatively, please contact Customer Services quoting your subscription number and the full name of the subscriber and we will be able to confirm this.
10. Will I be reminded before my subscription expires?
You will be reminded with emails and by post when your account is due for renewal to ensure there is no lapse in service.
11. How do I apply for a free trial?
Please click here and follow the instructions. You are entitled to one free trial per publication.
1. Is your online payment facility secure?
Our credit card payments are handled by our payment department. Datacash, who use state-of-the-art security tools and techniques to ensure that your online payment is completely secure. When you enter your credit or debit card details, a secure link is set up between your browser and Datacash. If you would like more information, please visit www.datacash.com.
2. Will my credit card information be stored by Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC?
We do not store your full credit card information, the last 4 digits are retained temporarily as a reference only.
3. What precautions are taken to secure my privacy?
Euromoney Institutional Investor plc is committed to your privacy. Please click here to read our privacy policy.
1. How do I cancel my subscription?
We require all cancellations to be submitted in writing. This can be via email, fax or by post. Please contact Customer Services.
Please state the subscription number and name and address of subscriber. It would help us improve the quality of the product if you could tell us why you are cancelling – please feel free to share.
2. What terms and conditions apply to my use of the service?
Please click here to view our terms and conditions.
1. What type of emails will I receive?
Once you've selected your interests/email options, you will only get the emails that are relevant to you.
2. How do I personalize my email newsletters?
Visit the email newsletter page and tick the boxes for the appropriate categories you are interested in. You may also use this page to unsubscribe from all euromoney.com emails.
3. How do I unsubscribe from the e-mail newsletters?
To unsubscribe from any newsletter please select the unsubscribe option which is included at the bottom of each email you receive and follow the instructions.
Or, follow this link to update your email newsletter details – log in, tick 'Deselect all' and submit.
Alternatively, log in, visit My Account and submit Email Preferences.
4. Why have I stopped receiving the e-mail newsletters?
Please note that some newsletters are stopped by company firewalls and spam filters. Check with your IT Department about allowing the newsletter through. If this is not the case, please contact Customer Services, and we can look into this matter and check when the last newsletter was sent out. We can double check your email address is on the newsletter distribution list.
1. Who should I contact if I have a question about this publication?
We welcome comments from our users/readers - please contact us at customerservices@euromoneyplc.com.
To contact a specific journalist or someone who covers a particular market or region, visit the about us page.
For further information on our polls, awards, surveys and rankings, visit the surveys or awards pages.
2. Participating in polls and surveys
Euromoney runs a number of polls and surveys each year, some of which are invite-only, and some of which are open to qualified market participants. Please see associated methodologies for each poll of interest. For information on the dates surveys are conducted, please visit the Survey schedule page.
For further information on our polls, awards, surveys and rankings, visit the surveys or awards pages.