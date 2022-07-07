1. I am a paid subscriber to Euromoney magazine. Are my details already registered for euromoney.com?

If you provided an email address upon subscribing, yes. If not, you have not yet been assigned login details. If you are a paid subscriber and do not yet have access, or have misplaced your login details, please contact customer services and we will arrange this for you. One subscription = one euromoney.com login. Subscribe online or contact Austin Ou Yang (+44 (0)20 7779 8531) if you are interested in purchasing further subscriptions or for group multiple logins.

2. How can I get a copy of Euromoney content? Can I copy it from the website?

All content on this site subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. ©Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC. Content is protected and should not be copied from this site. To order reprints of articles please contact us.

3. What is included in my subscription?

A subscription to Euromoney includes:



Printed magazine:

During your subscription period, you will receive your hard copy of Euromoney magazine along with our supplements. You may subscribe for a period of 12 months, 24 months, or 36 months.



Online access to the full range of content from euromoney.com including: news, analysis, interviews, features, reports, polls & awards and the archive. Your subscription brings you unlimited annual access to euromoney.com (one subscription = one euromoney.com login) for the time period you have subscribed for. You may subscribe for a period of 12 months, 24 months, or 36 months. Contact Austin Ou Yang (+44 (0)20 7779 8531) if you are interested in purchasing further subscriptions or for group multiple logins.



Access the full results of Euromoney’s benchmark surveys and awards, of which there are around 20 each year including the prestigious Private Banking Awards and Awards for Excellence.



Tailored RSS news feeds direct to your desktop. RSS allows you to keep track of the latest stories on euromoney.com.



Personalise your news email notifications to receive relevant editorial emails.



Access Euromoney’s archive of news, comment, analysis, reports and more to follow over ten years of factors that affect your business today. Our full archive dates to 1996, and you may access articles from as far back as 1986 when using our search function.

4. What are the current subscription rates?

The standard one year rates are £885 / US$1150 / €970. However, you can save on the price of your subscription by signing up to a 2 year subscription and more when you sign up for a 3 year subscription.

5. How can I pay for my subscription?

You may pay for your subscription online by credit card (Visa, Mastercard, American Express) or by requesting an invoice. The invoice will state payment options, including details of cheque and bank transfers. Online access will be granted upon receipt of payment; so for immediate access, pay by credit card.

If you wish to speak with someone on our subscription team, contact James Anderson (+44 (0)20 7779 7216).

6. What shall appear on my credit card statement for my subscription?

If payment is taken online your statement will have the reference –"EUROMONEY ONLINE TRAN LONDON"

Otherwise it will show - “Euromoney Inst.Investor PLC London UK”

For payments made to an Agency please contact the Agency directly.

7. When will my subscription start and finish?

This information can be found on your receipt. Alternatively please contact Customer Services.

8. What is the difference between a “free trial” and a “subscriber”?

Euromoney subscribers have exclusive and unlimited access to Euromoney.com. Free trials offer limited access to the site for a period set by the publisher, and do not include survey or award results.

9. How do I confirm my expiry date?

This can be found on your receipt, which will state the period of your subscription. You will have received a written receipt by post after your payment has been processed. Alternatively, please contact Customer Services quoting your subscription number and the full name of the subscriber and we will be able to confirm this.

10. Will I be reminded before my subscription expires?

You will be reminded with emails and by post when your account is due for renewal to ensure there is no lapse in service.

11. How do I apply for a free trial?

Please click here and follow the instructions. You are entitled to one free trial per publication.