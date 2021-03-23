The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Best Bank Awards

Asiamoney Best Bank Awards 2021

March 23, 2021
Which banks in each market have excelled across a range of core banking activities over the past 12 months?

Issue one

About the Best Bank Awards

Each issue of Asiamoney contains in-depth reports and banking awards in up to six markets in Asia-Pacific.

Our aim is to identify which banks in each market have excelled across a range of core banking activities over the past 12 months.

The categories under consideration are: best domestic bank; best corporate and investment bank; best international bank; best bank for SMEs; best digital bank; best bank for CSR.

Asiamoney’s award decisions were made by a team of senior journalists after receiving detailed submissions from market participants and in conjunction with research into the banking and capital markets by our editorial committee. Our senior editors also visited each country or territory to meet leading bankers and gather client and competitor feedback.

