The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Asia Private Banking Awards

Best bank for family offices in Taiwan 2022

April 25, 2022
Share

E.SUN Bank

Highly Regarded

  • Taipei Fubon Bank
    • View full 2022 results

    As the bank founded by chairman Huang Yung-Jen in 1992 commemorates a milestone year, everything at E.Sun Bank seems to be circling back to family.

    In 2021, the bank restructured its private banking department in part to increase its focus on family businesses, from their corporate needs to succession planning. The aim was to deepen relationships with the bank’s high net worth clients while highlighting E.Sun’s nimble teamwork and the strength of its brand among SMEs which form the backbone of Taiwan’s economy.

    Peter Yeh, head of private banking, says the wealth management focus is on providing services to business owners. Taiwanese owners typically operate their businesses in mainland China and southeast Asia.

    At present, E.Sun has 28 offices in nine countries, including mainland China, Vietnam and Cambodia, and integrates resources inside and outside the border of Taiwan to handle cross-border cashflow needs and asset management.

    You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

    Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

    For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

    SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

    Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

    Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

    Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

    Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

    £73.75 per month

    Billed Annually

    Subscribe today

    FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

    Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

    Start free trial

    LOGIN NOW

    Already a user?

    Login now

    Tags

    Asia Private Banking Awards AwardsAsia PacificAsiamoney
    Share
    We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
    By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
    I agree