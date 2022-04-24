Best bank for family offices in Taiwan 2022

E.SUN Bank

Highly Regarded Taipei Fubon Bank

As the bank founded by chairman Huang Yung-Jen in 1992 commemorates a milestone year, everything at E.Sun Bank seems to be circling back to family.

In 2021, the bank restructured its private banking department in part to increase its focus on family businesses, from their corporate needs to succession planning. The aim was to deepen relationships with the bank’s high net worth clients while highlighting E.Sun’s nimble teamwork and the strength of its brand among SMEs which form the backbone of Taiwan’s economy.

Peter Yeh, head of private banking, says the wealth management focus is on providing services to business owners. Taiwanese owners typically operate their businesses in mainland China and southeast Asia.

At present, E.Sun has 28 offices in nine countries, including mainland China, Vietnam and Cambodia, and integrates resources inside and outside the border of Taiwan to handle cross-border cashflow needs and asset management.