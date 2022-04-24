Best digital private bank in India 2022

Motilal Oswal Wealth

Highly Regarded Kotak Mahindra Bank

Over the last year, Motilal Oswal Private Wealth could make a plausible case for any number of Asia’s best private banking awards. Its prowess in investment research, mass affluence and wealth transfer impressed Asiamoney.

But the feature that stood out most is the all-encompassing way the 30-year-old industry player has gone digital – making it the pick for best private bank for digital in India.

The team overseen by Ashish Shanker, managing director and CEO of Motilal Oswal Wealth, has made digital initiatives a daily priority – something that is paying off. The move to digitalize virtually all services is doing more than enhancing the client experience; it is resulting in better internal controls, improved productivity and increased in-house innovation.

Internally, Motilal Oswal’s apps are driving new synergies between departments, from the back office, client services and relationship managers to senior management and the advisory and portfolio management teams.