The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Asia Private Banking Awards

Best digital private bank in India 2022

April 25, 2022
Share

Motilal Oswal Wealth

Highly Regarded

  • Kotak Mahindra Bank
    • View full 2022 results

    Over the last year, Motilal Oswal Private Wealth could make a plausible case for any number of Asia’s best private banking awards. Its prowess in investment research, mass affluence and wealth transfer impressed Asiamoney.

    But the feature that stood out most is the all-encompassing way the 30-year-old industry player has gone digital – making it the pick for best private bank for digital in India.

    The team overseen by Ashish Shanker, managing director and CEO of Motilal Oswal Wealth, has made digital initiatives a daily priority – something that is paying off. The move to digitalize virtually all services is doing more than enhancing the client experience; it is resulting in better internal controls, improved productivity and increased in-house innovation.

    Internally, Motilal Oswal’s apps are driving new synergies between departments, from the back office, client services and relationship managers to senior management and the advisory and portfolio management teams.

    You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

    Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

    For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

    SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

    Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

    Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

    Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

    Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

    £73.75 per month

    Billed Annually

    Subscribe today

    FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

    Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

    Start free trial

    LOGIN NOW

    Already a user?

    Login now

    Tags

    Asia Private Banking Awards AwardsAsia PacificAsiamoney
    Share
    We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
    By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
    I agree