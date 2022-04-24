Best domestic private bank in Taiwan 2022

Robert Fuh, Cathay United Bank Robert Fuh, Cathay United Bank

Cathay United Bank’s eighth year of navigating Taiwan’s private banking markets was a success. In every year since 2013, the wholly owned subsidiary of Cathay Financial Holdings added significantly to assets under management. In 2021, the private banking arm grew 15%, year on year, while profit jumped 42% in the same period.

Cathay’s private banking CEO, Robert Fuh, attributes the strong performance to three strategic pillars: cross-regional platforms, innovation product offerings, and ongoing digital transformation.

Harnessing the broader Cathay Group’s fabled strength in a wide range of financial areas, Cathay United Bank expanded to other sectors, including real estate construction and management, hospitality management, logistics, healthcare and information technology.

With the group’s resources, the private banking operation provided comprehensive solutions for clients, both longstanding and more recent arrivals.

The private banking unit’s nimble and well-executed efforts in 2021 scored big in client surveys. They included seamless transitions to trusted technology platforms as the Covid-19 pandemic hit global markets.

The firm also did a solid job in helping clients to withstand geopolitical upheavals or disruptions to the mechanics of trade finance, such as China-Taiwan tensions.