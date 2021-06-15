Best domestic private bank in the Philippines 2021

Albert Yeo, BDO Private Bank Albert Yeo, BDO Private Bank

There are many reasons why BDO Private Bank is once again Asiamoney’s best domestic private bank in the Philippines, but key is its innate ability to read the market well and stay ahead of the curve when facing tough times.

In July 2020, BDO Private Bank president Albert Yeo had one important piece of advice for his bank’s relationship managers: put more focus on estate planning services during the pandemic. Naturally, some clients were worried about leaving their businesses and wealth in good shape if anything unfortunate were to happen to them. To cater to their needs, BDO Private Bank started offering personal management trust services in addition to its usual investment management offerings.

This required a bit of a rejig of the bank’s team. BDO Private Bank had eight trust advisers, but moved six of them back to the field to become relationship managers. The relationship managers liaise fairly frequently with trust lawyers to better understand how to approach this part of the business. BDO Private Bank has 41 relationship managers in total, as well as 20 junior relationship managers and three wealth advisers.

