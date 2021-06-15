The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Asia Private Banking Awards

Best for asset management / discretionary portfolio management in Thailand 2021

June 16, 2021
Share

Kiatnakin Phatra Wealth Management

View full 2021 results

Narit Kosalathip’s 26 years at Kiatnakin Phatra Securities have been interesting. The head of its wealth management unit started his career there in 1995. Since then, he has experienced an Asian financial crisis, a dot-com crash, a global market meltdown, several chaotic changes in government and now a pandemic slamming Thailand.

In that time, Kiatnakin Phatra Wealth Management has become the go-to place in Thailand for managing, protecting and, most importantly, growing wealth.

It sure helps to be part of a broader financial power that is an industry leader in brokerage, market dealing, underwriting, securities borrowing and lending, investment advisory and private fund management.

Kiatnakin Phatra Global Investing, for example, gives clients access to well over 8,000 stocks with market capitalization exceeding $25 trillion, from the biggest exchanges from the US to Hong Kong to Singapore. This presents diversification options hard to match in Thailand – and online accessibility and speed to boot. Clients also have access to Bank of America’s global research to augment views in Bangkok.

Such research assets proved invaluable in the last 18 months of market uncertainty. Thanks to a research agreement with BofA Securities, Kiatnakin Phatra’s analysts produced out-of-the-box takes on the Thai economy and politics, as well as Thai-listed securities, serving its asset managers well.

That

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Asia Private Banking Awards Asia PacificAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree