Best for HNW in Asia 2022

Julius Baer

Highly Regarded Credit Suisse

During a year of tumult and confusion in world markets, there was a certain advantage to being one of the world’s oldest and largest wealth managers.

The 130-plus-year-old Julius Baer also found certain benefits to being a pure-play shop in Asia, dedicated to wealth management alone. The Swiss giant’s premium brand in this sector pulled in 30% more new money globally in 2021 than a year earlier.

Positive net inflows came from clients domiciled in Asia, particularly Singapore, Japan, and India, as well as from Western Europe, the UAE and Brazil. That resulted in a record year for Julius Baer’s Asia Pacific team, led by Jimmy Lee, head of Asia Pacific and a member of the group executive board. It was a performance driven by strong recurring revenues and greater efficiency.

It’s not just about the magnitude of earnings, but the quality too.