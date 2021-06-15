The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Asia Private Banking Awards

Best for HNW in Indonesia 2021

June 16, 2021
Share

Bank Rakyat Indonesia

View full 2021 results
Handayani, Bank BRI.jpg
Handayani, Bank Rakyat Indonesia

In the 126 years that Indonesia’s oldest bank has been in operation, BRI more than earned its “People’s Bank” status in the local popular imagination. It is hard to find a business, homeowner, executive or market player who doesn’t have some kind of direct relationship with BRI, or Bank Rakyat Indonesia.

The bank serves its more than 130 million customers via 6,500 branches in 44 provinces in the world’s fourth-most populous nation. It’s all part of BRI’s ambition to become southeast Asia’s most valued institution.

For all its scale, though, much of the real energy at BRI these days can be found among the just over 800 clients tended to by Handayani, director of consumer at the bank.

Despite the tumultuous impact of the pandemic, BRI’s wealth management division turned in solid financial growth last year. The bank recorded a 26% boost in fee-based income in 2020, as total assets under management continued a decade-long upswing to nearly $9 billion, a rise of over 2% year on year.

The opportunities are also huge.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Asia Private Banking Awards Asia PacificAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree