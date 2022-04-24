Best for mass affluence/HNW in Taiwan 2022

Amy Yang, CTBC Bank Amy Yang, CTBC Bank

CTBC Bank has operated in Taiwan for more than 50 years and its progression could be seen as a history lesson in the island’s financial coming of age.

In 2005, it became the first bank to obtain a wealth management licence. In 2013, it became the first to launch a family membership, wealth-management programme. Five years later, CTBC christened a new service model for the UHNWI segment: Private Privilege has a $5 million membership threshold. Once in, clients can avail of services ranging from investment advice and succession planning to corporate sustainability and philanthropy.

In 2020, CTBC didn’t let the pandemic get in its way. The bank won approval from Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission to operate in accordance with new government wealth management regulations. What’s more, CTBC took the lead in launching HNW exclusive services in January 2021, ahead of its peers.

Given these accomplishments – and 17.8% growth in assets under management for Private Plus clients with $1 million or more – CTBC takes two Asiamoney awards: best for mass affluence and high net worth, and best for ESG investing in Taiwan in 2022.

