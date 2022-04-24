Best for UHNW in Hong Kong 2022

HSBC

Highly Regarded Credit Suisse DBS Bank

HSBC, whose global private banking for Asia Pacific is led by Siew Meng Tan, takes top honours in Asiamoney’s private banking awards for Hong Kong yet again in 2022, reflecting not only its scale, reach and doggedness but also the work put in by Tan’s team.

HSBC’s broad wealth and personal banking business spans personal banking, asset management, insurance and private banking. With $1.6 trillion in wealth balances globally – roughly equivalent to Canada’s gross domestic product – it’s the institution to beat in Hong Kong.

HSBC’s established networks, deep associations and pick of the region’s best talent, alongside its participation in Hong Kong’s growth story, make the bank a natural partner for businesses and wealthy families looking to do business.

Despite chaotic conditions both at home and abroad in 2021, HSBC saw solid net new inflows of $11 billion, pushing the private bank’s total client position to over $140 billion.

HSBC