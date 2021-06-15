Best for wealth transfer/succession planning in India 2021

Rakesh Singh, HDFC Bank Rakesh Singh, HDFC Bank

With a motto like “We Understand Your World,” the pressure is on a bank to deliver, particularly during a once-in-a-century crisis. In 2020, HDFC Bank managed to do just that and more.

Yet even after the 58% increase in assets under management HDFC pulled off over the last year, private banking and investment banking group head Rakesh Singh is circumspect. That’s particularly so of how digitally ready his unit was as Covid-19 upended 2020.

He says his team was about 90% ready, and had to scramble about 10%. This meant the focus last year was on digitalizing the bank’s processes even more, so that things like client onboarding, account opening and investment processing were digitized, to offer customers a seamless experience of a high standard.

Nowhere is that experience coming in handy more than HDFC’s wealth transfer and succession planning operations. As pandemic death rates increase, this is an obvious focus for many. HDFC realized the long-term nature of trust and estate planning services, and put in place a very stringent process for choosing referral partners in this part of the market.

