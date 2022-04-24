The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Asia Private Banking Awards

Best international private bank in Indonesia 2022

April 25, 2022
Share

Credit Suisse

Highly Regarded

  • DBS Bank
    • View full 2022 results

    The first years of Credit Suisse’s relationship with Indonesia were chaotic. In 1996, the Swiss bank started its coverage of southeast Asia’s biggest economy from an offshore office in Singapore. Then the Asian financial crisis hit in 1997 and 1998, and Indonesia rapidly unravelled: the rupiah collapsed and then-president Suharto was ousted after 31 years in power. Officials in Zurich must have wondered what they had been thinking.

    But in 2021, the bank’s 25th year of deepening its business and relationships in Indonesia, things look remarkably different. Despite a year of Covid lockdowns, Credit Suisse’s private banking arm gained access to some of the top deals of the year.

    These include a $25 million share-backed loan using unpledged shares for an ultra high net worth client; a corporate advisory plus IPO mandate for a client from the Surabaya area; and a case where the investment bank worked with an Indonesian family listed in the Forbes 50, which led to Credit Suisse’s private bank bringing on board the client and a couple of his family members.

    Credit

    You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

    Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

    For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

    SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

    Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

    Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

    Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

    Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

    £73.75 per month

    Billed Annually

    Subscribe today

    FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

    Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

    Start free trial

    LOGIN NOW

    Already a user?

    Login now

    Tags

    Asia Private Banking Awards AwardsAsia PacificAsiamoney
    Share
    We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
    By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
    I agree